Bolton Wanderers are eyeing a move for Huddersfield Town forward Danny Ward ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

It is understood that Bolton are keen on signing the forward on a free transfer.

Ward's current deal at Huddersfield is set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, and thus he will be free to find a new club if fresh terms cannot be agreed with the Championship outfit.

Since sealing a move to the John Smith's Stadium in 2020, Ward has managed to establish himself as a key member of Huddersfield's squad.

During the previous term, the 32-year-old helped the Terriers reach the play-off final by scoring 14 goals in the Championship.

While Ward has been less prolific this season, he has still managed to provide eight direct goal contributions at this level.

The forward is currently looking to play a significant role in Huddersfield's quest to achieve survival.

The Terriers are one point above the relegation zone and are set to face fellow strugglers Cardiff City next weekend.

Have Bolton Wanderers previously been interested in a move for Danny Ward?

Bolton were linked with a move for Ward earlier this season.

A separate report from Alan Nixon in December suggested that Wanderers were looking into the possibility of paying a fee to secure the forward's services.

However, as per this latest update, Bolton opted against signing Ward due to a combination of an untimely injury and Huddersfield's valuation.

Instead of swooping for Ward, Wanderers decided to bolster their options in the striker position by signing Cameron Jerome, Victor Adeboyejo and Dan Nlundulu.

Would this be a good signing for Bolton?

Regardless of what division Bolton find themselves in next season, Ward would certainly be a good addition to their squad.

The forward could potentially be persuaded to return to the club with whom he started his career if he is given assurance regarding game-time.

Having provided 96 direct goal contributions in the Championship, Ward will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in a Bolton shirt if Ian Evatt's side achieve promotion to this division via the play-offs.

Ward has also featured on 83 occasions in the third-tier and thus could hit the ground running in this division if Wanderers are facing another year in this division.

As for Huddersfield, if they are keen on keeping Ward at the club, they will need to offer him a new deal in the not-too-distant future.