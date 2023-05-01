Bolton Wanderers are interested in making a move for Larne striker Lee Bonis, according to a report from Sunday Life Sport.

It is understood that Bolton are the latest club to enter the hunt for Bonis' signature.

Derby County and Dundee United are also said to be monitoring the striker's situation at Larne.

Meanwhile, a report from the Daily Mail last month suggested that Blackpool, Birmingham City, Portsmouth and Birmingham City were all keeping an eye on Bonis.

Portsmouth's reported interest has since been played down by their head coach John Mousinho who admitted that he has not seen Bonis play this season.

As per this latest update, it is understood that Larne currently value Bonis at around £300,000 and are bracing themselves for bids this summer.

How has Lee Bonis been getting on at Larne amid interest from Bolton Wanderers?

Bonis sealed a switch to Larne in January 2022 for £100,000 and went on to feature on 16 occasions for the club during the second half of the previous campaign.

The striker has managed to take his game to new heights this season.

In the 41 games that he has participated in for Larne in all competitions, Bonis has managed to find the back of the net on 16 occasions.

The former Portadown FC man has also provided nine assists for his team-mates.

As a result of eye-catching displays, Bonis is believed to be in contention for a place in Northern Ireland's senior squad.

The Green and White Army are set to take on Denmark and Kazakhstan next month in the qualifiers for Euro 2024.

Northern Ireland are currently fifth in their group which also contains Slovenia and San Marino.

Should Bolton step up their pursuit of Lee Bonis this summer?

When you consider that Bolton may not have to pay a significant fee for Bonis, they should consider the prospect of stepping up their pursuit of the striker this summer.

While it may take Bonis some time to adapt to life in the Football League due to the fact that he has yet to feature at this level during his career, he has shown some real signs of promise in a Larne shirt this season.

By learning from the guidance of Bolton boss Ian Evatt, the striker could improve significantly as a player over the coming seasons.

With a host of clubs eyeing a move for Bonis, Wanderers will need to act quickly if they are to win the race for his signature.