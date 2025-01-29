Bolton Wanderers are looking at two former players in Steve Thompson and Neil Redfearn, to take over managerial duties at the club.

This is according to the Mail Online, who link the pair with a move to the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The Trotters have been without a manager after they parted company with Ian Evatt last Wednesday (22nd January).

The 43-year-old left the club under tumultuous circumstances after heavily criticising the players in his final months in charge, suggesting they should shoulder some of the blame for the team's style of football.

Despite this adversity, the Wanderers remain outside the play-offs only on goal difference, with interim head coach Julian Darby stringing together two wins at the start of his tenure.

League One Play-Off Race (29/01/25) Pos Team P GD Pts 5 Stockport 28 +15 47 6 Leyton Orient 27 +16 44 7 Bolton 28 +1 44 8 Charlton 27 +8 43

However, it doesn't seem he is in it for the long haul and Thompson and Redfearn have been identified as ideal replacements by the Bolton hierarchy.

Thompson and Redfearn being eyed for Bolton job

As detailed in the above report, Thompson and Redfearn are under consideration for the Bolton job.

Thompson, a true Bolton legend with over 300 appearances for the Trotters, would undoubtedly see this as an ideal reunion if offered the role. This potential reunion would also be shared with Redfearn, who began his career at the Lancashire club but spent only two years with Bolton before departing for Lincoln City in 1984.

Since retiring, the pair have worked together at two separate clubs, taking charge at Leeds United during the 2014-15 campaign and later reuniting for a short-term spell at Oldham Athletic.

Interestingly, they swapped roles during these stints, with Thompson serving as head coach at Oldham, while Redfearn took the lead at Leeds.

Whether Bolton have built on their interest remains unclear, but Steven Schumacher continues to be a leading contender after leaving his role at Stoke City earlier this season.

Bolton Wanderers could be leading with their heart instead of their head

While a decision to bring the pair to the TCS would likely appease the club's older generation, whether it would translate to success on the pitch remains uncertain.

Redfearn became manager of National League North Farsley Celtic just 11 days ago and Thompson doesn't have enough success in his past to warrant a job of this calibre.

With Bolton firmly embroiled in a play-off race, they need to get this decision right as the talent in the squad is there for all to see.

Someone like Schumacher offers a more reliable option, and risking the future of this season with a sentimental appointment could prove to be a costly mistake.