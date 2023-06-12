Bolton Wanderers are interested in signing Accrington Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that Wanderers boss Ian Evatt is keen on bolstering his options in this particular area of the pitch by recruiting Savin on a permanent basis.

Bolton are looking to offer a deal which would see them sign the 22-year-old now, and then pay a fee to Accrington at a later date.

Wanderers are said to be on the lookout for two keepers this summer, as they aim to fill the void left by James Trafford.

Trafford recently returned to Manchester City following the expiry of his loan deal with Bolton.

In what was his second spell at the club, Trafford represented Wanderers on 47 occasions in League One.

Who is the other goalkeeper that Bolton Wanderers are aiming to sign this summer?

A separate report from Nixon yesterday revealed that Bolton were aiming to sign James Beadle from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Beadle joined Crewe Alexandra on loan from the Premier League outfit earlier this year, and went on to represent the club on nine occasions in League Two.

As per this latest update, Bolton will not be seeking a permanent deal for Beadle, and will instead try to secure his services on a temporary basis.

Savin made his debut for Accrington in 2019, and has gone on to represent the club on numerous occasions in League One.

The goalkeeper has featured on 82 occasions at this level during his career to date, and has managed to claim a total of 20 clean-sheets for Stanley.

During the most recent term, Savin was selected to start by Accrington boss John Coleman on24 occasions in all competitions.

Savin briefly joined Stevenage on an emergency loan in February and played four games for the club before returning to the Wham Stadium.

The keeper's current deal with Stanley is set to run until the summer of 2024.

Would signing Toby Savin be a good bit of business by Bolton?

When you consider that Bolton will not be able to call upon the services of Trafford or Joel Dixon next season, it is hardly a surprise that they are seemingly prioritising moves for keepers this summer.

Savin would be a good addition to Bolton's squad as he possesses plenty of League One experience, and thus is likely to hit the ground running for the club in the upcoming campaign.

Providing that Bolton also complete a move for Beadle, who was recently capped by England at Under-20 level, these two keepers may push each other to reach new heights in terms of their development.

This in turn could have a positive impact on Bolton's fortunes over the course of the 2023/24 season.