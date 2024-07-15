Bolton Wanderers are interested in signing Luton Town forward John McAtee, as well as Stade Brestois attacking midfielder Karamoko Dembele.

That is according to The Bolton News, which states that McAtee is on the shortlist of the Trotters, who are said to have made two significant transfer offers this week for undisclosed targets.

Meanwhile, Dembele is also wanted by Ian Evatt on a permanent deal after impressing with Blackpool last season on loan in League One.

The Trotters will be looking to strengthen once again in this transfer window as they try to achieve promotion to the Championship.

Bolton will embark on their fourth consecutive season in League One this season after just falling short in the last two campaigns in terms of promotion.

Pressure will have significantly increased on manager Evatt heading into the new season, as the club will be desperate to return to second-tier football.

To do that, he will need to strengthen his hand in multiple positions, including attacking areas, and McAtee and Dembele are two players the club is looking to target.

Bolton Wanderers have already added to their squad this summer with the additions of Luke Southwood, Scott Arfield, Chris Forino, and Klaidi Lolos.

They now look keen to add to that, with The Bolton News reporting that Bolton are lining up a move to sign Luton forward McAtee.

It also goes on to state that, as well as McAtee being of interest, Bolton are also interested in signing Dembele from French side Stade Brestois.

The winger spent last season on loan at Blackpool, mainly in a central attacking midfield role, and Bolton are now looking to invest in the left-footed dynamo, despite plenty of interest elsewhere in the ex-Celtic prodigy, with the likes of West Ham, Southampton, Everton, Leeds United and Middlesbrough linked.

John McAtee and Karamoko Dembele's League One stats in 2023/24 season

McAtee has been with Luton Town since August 2022, when he joined the Hatters from Grimsby Town.

The forward was impressive for the Mariners in the National League, but he has yet to showcase that ability for Luton, as he has yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

The 24-year-old spent the 2023-24 season with Barnsley, where he played 45 times, scoring 15 goals and chipping in with five assists. 12 of those goals came in League One, as he helped the Tykes reach the League One play-offs.

John McAtee's stats for Barnsley Apps 45 Goals 15 Assists 5 Stats as per Transfermarkt

Meanwhile, Dembele has been with Stade Brestois since the same summer as McAtee joined Luton.

Dembele broke through at Celtic as a young player, but he decided to leave the club on a free transfer in 2022 for more first-team opportunities.

The attacker joined the French side, but he struggled in some aspects, so last season he was sent out on loan to League One side Blackpool.

Dembele played 47 times for the Seasiders in all competitions, scoring nine times and recording an impressive 14 assists. Most of his best form came in League One, but it wasn’t enough to get the Lancashire outfit into the play-offs.

McAtee and Dembele would be impressive signings for Bolton

Ian Evatt and Bolton will be keen to strengthen their side in the coming weeks as they look to end their stay in League One.

The Trotters are blessed with attacking options, but it appears as though they are keen to improve them.

There is no doubt that McAtee and Dembele would definitely improve Bolton going forward, as they both really impressed in League One last season.

If the club can manage to get at least one or both of these deals over the line, then this could make them clear favourites for promotion next season.