Bolton Wanderers edge closer to completing deal to sign forward

Bolton Wanderers are edging closer to completing a deal to sign Swindon Town striker Eoin Doyle on a three-year deal according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Bolton. Doyle is three year deal. Good money for the level. Nobody else would match in the end. Big punt. But goalscorers usually come at a premium. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 5, 2020

Nixon also claims that the money being paid in wages to Doyle is ‘good money’, and revealed that Bolton priced other clubs out of a deal for the Robins forward.

Doyle played his part in Swindon Town’s promotion into League One this season, after making his loan spell a permanent move in the January transfer window from Bradford City.

Swindon’s promotion was confirmed after the majority of League Two clubs agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game basis) after off-the-field events disrupted the sporting calendar.

Doyle netted 26 goals in 30 appearances for the Robins last term, and will be eager to replicate that run of form in front of goal for Bolton next season if the deal is confirmed.

The Trotters have had their fair share of off-the-field problems themselves in the last few years, with their relegation into the fourth tier being confirmed earlier this year.

The Verdict:

It’s a risky move paying big money for a striker whilst their finances have been unsteady in recent seasons.

But Bolton will be eager to return to League One at the first time of asking next season, and I think targeting Doyle is the right move, as he’s got an impressive record in League Two, and played his part in Swindon Town’s promotion this season.

It’s vital that he hits the ground running with the Trotters, and if he can do that, then I have no doubt in my mind that Bolton will win promotion back into the third tier of English football.

It’s somewhat of a coup for the club to agree a deal for Doyle at League Two level.