Bolton Wanderers need to kick on dramatically in the second half of the campaign if they are to meet their pre-season objectives of finally getting themselves back into the Championship this term.

The Trotters have been in the play-offs in each of the last two League One seasons, eventually losing to Oxford United in the final at Wembley Stadium last year after collapsing towards the back end of the campaign and missing out on the automatic promotion spots.

Wanderers have underwhelmed throughout this campaign thus far as they sit in the middle of the table but the arrival of Joel Randall this week has already been a statement of intent and Bolton’s squad could make a lot more sense after further changes.

With this in mind, Football League World takes a look at two deals that could mark a dream week in the January transfer window for the Whites.

In: Jonas Therkelsen

A surprise link this week, especially following the signing of Randall, has been that of Stromsgodset midfielder and Norway U21 international Jonas Therkelsen.

The 21-year-old, who is also the subject of reported interest from Polish Ekstraklasa side Rakow Czestochowa, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the 2024 Eliteserien season last year.

Often playing in the forward two in a 3-5-2 system for Stromsgodset, Therkelsen’s more natural position, and how he came through the ranks, is and was as an attacking midfielder.

Bolton have shifted away from a 3-5-2 system to more of a 3-4-2-1 during the 2024/25 campaign but they have lacked the personnel to do so effectively and that has led to players playing out of position, often meaning their build-up play is disjointed and lacking a connection between the rest of the team and the attack.

With Randall already through the door, the potential signing of Therkelsen may not make immediate sense but does so when considering he can partner Randall behind a lone striker – and that makes even more sense when considering who could depart the Toughsheet Community Stadium this month.

Out: Dion Charles

One man who may be heading through the exit door is Dion Charles.

Football League World has revealed that he was a player on the radar of League One rivals Huddersfield Town, who have already splashed the cash on Joe Taylor from Luton Town but could well be in the market for another forward given the injury to Danny Ward.

Even if the Terriers aren't in for Charles, finding a buyer for him and making a profit this month could well be the best thing for Wanderers.

The sale of the first player to score 50 goals for the club since Kevin Nolan reached that landmark may not go down too well with many Bolton supporters and he remains the club’s top scorer in the league this season, but Ian Evatt has discussed Charles’ level being below what is expected already this season.

Dion Charles' full seasons at Bolton Season Goals 2022/23 21 2023/24 20

The 28-year-old has been a brilliant member of Bolton’s squad ever since he arrived from Accrington Stanley in January 2022 for a fee believed to be in the region of £320,000 but it could well be time for Bolton to make their profit and move on.

Charles' exit would allow both Aaron Collins and John McAtee to be viewed as out-and-out forwards alongside Victor Adeboyejo, helped by the arrival of multiple attacking midfielders this month.

Defining roles and adding clarity to players’ jobs is often something overlooked within a fanbase and offering that to Collins and McAtee, two standout investments last year, would make sense – especially with Charles' form not being what it was despite the former Accrington forward still being able to provide goals for the Trotters.

It may seem bizarre for his departure to be seen as part of a dream week for Bolton but now is a sensible time to cash in – he's 29, has 18 months left on his deal, and has not been at the levels expected of him. Even if Huddersfield don't push, finding another buyer could help the Whites turn a profit they may not