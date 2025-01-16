Dion Charles recently completed a move from Bolton Wanderers to League One rivals Huddersfield Town in a move that appears to be a real coup for Michael Duff's side.

Despite not reaching the same heights as he has done in recent seasons, Charles was still Bolton's top scorer this season with eight goals, and after reaching the 20-goal mark in two of his last seasons, his arrival will be a big boost to Huddersfield's promotion chances.

Some people will be scratching their heads as to why Bolton have sold a prolific League One goalscorer to a direct promotion rival, and the reported £750,000 looks like a real bargain for the Terriers.

However, the Northern Ireland international made some telling comments as to why he decided to swap Greater Manchester for West Yorkshire, and Bolton boss Ian Evatt may just come under some serious pressure if he fires Huddersfield back to the Championship.

Charles is a real coup for Huddersfield given his goalscoring pedigree in League One, and the Northern Irish man admitted that the prospect of starting regularly was a big reason why he decided to join the Terriers, having only started 15 of his 24 league appearances this season.

He said: "I have got a point to prove. This season I have probably not played as much as I wanted and that’s a deciding factor in why I chose to come here.

“It’s a massive club here. I felt like it was time to move on from Bolton. I loved every minute of Bolton. I have had probably the best moments of my career there – scoring at Wembley, winning at Wembley, things like that.

“But I am here now and looking forward to working hard and getting this club back to where it needs to be.”

Charles admitting that one of the reasons he left is because he's not been starting regularly means that if Bolton start struggling for goals, and he finds form for Huddersfield, Evatt could be left with egg on his face.

Given his goalscoring record and what he's done for Bolton in recent seasons, Charles has every right to feel aggrieved that he's not the first name on the teamsheet for the Trotters, and he'll be looking to become a key player at The John Smith's Stadium.

Selling to a direct promotion rival looked a risky move regardless, and Evatt could well come in for criticism from Bolton supporters if Charles thrives at Huddersfield.

Dion Charles will be looking to prove a point at Huddersfield Town

Charles probably doesn't have too much of a point to prove given what he's done at Bolton, but no doubt he'd love the chance to show that Evatt was wrong and that he should have been starting every game at The Toughsheet Community Stadium.

After missing out on promotion last season thanks to a play-off final defeat, he will be keen to right the wrongs of last year and earn promotion to the Championship and play second tier football for the first time in his career.

Dion Charles' time at Bolton Wanderers - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2021/22 24 8 3 2022/23 52 21 2 2023/24 44 20 2 2024/25 29 8 4

At 29, Charles will feel like it's now or never if he's going to earn a crack at Championship football, and moving to Huddersfield should give him the best chance of doing so.

It would be sweet for the Northern Irishman if he sealed promotion with his new club and Bolton missed out, and he could well leave his former boss looking foolish given his lack of recent starts in his last couple of weeks with the Trotters.