Bolton Wanderers dealt transfer blow

Bolton Wanderers have been dealt a transfer blow after it was revealed by The Bolton News that Ronan Darcy can’t play for the club until the new year.

The promising 21-year-old is currently on his way back to Lancashire after playing the last game of his loan spell with Norwegian side Sogndal on Wednesday.

However despite Bolton having hopes of being able to involve the midfielder in their first team plans straight away, they have now been informed that they will have to adhere to the rules of the original loan agreement which is due to expire at the end of December rather than after Darcy had played his final game on Norwegian soil.

This therefore means that Darcy will have to wait for his chance to impress for the Trotters once again after returning home to England.

The attacking midfield player made a total of nine appearances across all competitions for Sogndal and will now be seeking to break into Ian Evatt’s plans.

However the Bolton boss has previously admitted that the player could be loaned out once again in the new year.

The Verdict

This certainly comes as a small blow for Bolton who would have been hoping that Darcy would have been able to help ease their worries over the injuries that they currently have within the squad.

However he now won;t be involved until January and by that point it does appear that another loan move away from Lancashire could beckon for the youngster.

He is still a very raw talent and really needs an extended run of games under his belt in order to achieve his true potential.

Bolton showed their faith in Darcy by extending his contract, so now he needs to repay them over the coming months.