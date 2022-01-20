Bolton Wanderers confirm transfer agreement with Championship club

Bolton Wanderers have secured their second striker signing of the January transfer window with the addition of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

The Trotters have confirmed the permanent arrival of the 29-year-old on a contract until the summer of 2023, ending a stint at Millwall that lasted two-and-a-half years.

Bodvarsson played 78 times in all competitions for the Lions, scoring seven times but he failed to feature in the Championship this season under Gary Rowett.

He arrived in England back in 2016 when signing for Wolves from Kaiserslautern in Germany, his best goalscoring campaign however came with Reading in the 2017-18 season where he netted 10 times in all competitions.

Ian Evatt had already added Accrington Stanley forward Dion Charles to his ranks at the start of the month but with the departure of Eoin Doyle back to his native Ireland, the striking options needed further strengthening which has led to the signing of the 62-cap Icelandic hot-shot.

The Verdict

Bodvarsson has never really been a prolific goalscorer, so Bolton fans shouldn’t be expecting too much on that front despite the fact he’s dropping down a league.

What the Icelandic striker does offer though is a focal point at the top end of the pitch – he is first and foremost a target man who will occupy defenders.

That should create space for the likes of Charles and Dapo Afolayan to work their magic and be creative, but Bodvarsson will also be a nuisance in the box when it comes to crosses.

It’ll take a lot between now and the end of the campaign for Bolton to climb into the play-offs but signings like this really do show their intent.