Bolton Wanderers confirm temporary player exit

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that midfielder Ali Crawford has left the club on loan until January, joining Scottish side St Johnstone.

The midfielder joined the club in 2019 and was part of the squad that saw the Trotters achieve promotion from Sky Bet League Two last season, but it looks as though he has been deemed as expendable at least for the first half of their run in Sky Bet League One this year.

Indeed, the Trotters have confirmed that the player will link up with St Johnstone on loan for the next few months, with the deal lasting until January:

🤝 We can confirm that midfielder @AliCrawford has joined Scottish Premiership side @StJohnstone on loan until January, subject to international clearance. All the best up there, Ali!#BWFC 🐘🏰 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) August 31, 2021

The Verdict

It’s obviously an opportunity for Crawford to head back to his native Scotland and link up with a side that is looking to make waves in the Scottish Premiership this season.

He’s played north of the border before, with him making over 200 league appearances for Hamilton Academical before heading south to play for the likes of Doncaster Rovers and then the Trotters.

Could this be a precursor to a more permanent exit? You’d have to say there is at least a chance of that and we’ll just have to see how he does with the Saints.

They’re currently eighth in the Scottish Premiership table so he’ll be eager to help them try and climb the standings.

