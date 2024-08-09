This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers have landed yet another new addition ahead of the 2024-25 season, with Jordi Osei-Tutu arriving to strengthen Ian Evatt's hands in the right wing-back position.

The former Bundesliga man has signed a two-year deal with the Trotters, and became the second addition of Thursday, following in Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete, who arrived on a season-long loan agreement from the Black Cats.

The move addresses a key squad gap for Bolton, and it is a more natural wing-back type than alternative target Danny Armstrong, with the Kilmarnock wide player being more of a converted winger rather than right-back Osei-Tutu.

Bolton Wanderers concern issued over Jordi Osei-Tutu injury history

FLW's Bolton Fan Pundit, Oliver Jaques believes Osei-Tutu could be a much-needed signing for the club, but also fears his injury record could become an issue.

Speaking to Football League World, Oliver said: “I think it’s a good option, but I wouldn’t say I’m blown away by it.

“He’s got great pedigree but his injury record, I think, is a problem. We’ve had a lot of problems with injuries. You could argue that it was probably the main reason why we didn’t get promoted last season - key injuries in key areas.

“But, having said that, the area we need to strengthen was right wing-back after left wing-back, so we definitely needed a right wing-back.

"I think he’s probably the right addition, and then we’re probably just a central midfielder (Matete has since been added) and a striker short of a good promotion push.

“But, yeah, he’s one of those. Providing you can keep him fit, he’ll be able to challenge Dacres-Cogley for that right wing-back spot.

"We’ll just have to see how things go. Hopefully, especially if we’ve paid a fee for him, he doesn’t pick up another injury, because then, all of a sudden, it’s probably not a good investment.”

Jordi Osei-Tutu deal for Bolton Wanderers presents obvious risks

Osei-Tutu was under contract at Bochum until next summer, according to Transfermarkt, so a fee was likely necessary for the League One side to seal the deal.

Also, according to Transfermarkt, the defender has missed a total of 58 games through injury in his entire senior career, the two longest lay-offs being while at Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City on loan - both times being hamstring issues.

As Oliver mentioned, Wanderers have a troubling recent history with injuries, so that will not fill supporters with hope. But injury is always a risk in professional sport; there is no such thing as a risk-free transfer.

Jordi Osei-Tutu's senior career stats, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists VfL Bochum 44 5 3 Rotherham United 16 1 0 Cardiff City 9 0 0 PAS Giannina 8 0 1 Nottingham Forest 4 0 0

What the third tier side are getting though is a player with a strong pedigree, having turned out at the top level in Germany against some of Europe's best players.

He also has experience in League One and the Championship, and came through the academy system at Arsenal, so he should have no problem settling back into the English game.

Having had two consecutive seasons of challenge for promotion and missing out, Bolton need to get themselves over the line this time around.

Someone of Osei-Tutu's ability and experience is exactly the profile of player to do so, so Bolton will be praying they can keep him fit, as it feels like a big season at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.