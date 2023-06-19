Bolton Wanderers are closing in on the signing of departing Ipswich Town goalkeeper Joel Coleman, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The Trotters are keen to add to their goalkeeping department this summer, as they’ve seen James Trafford return to his parent club, Manchester City, and Joel Dixon leave to sign for Hartlepool United.

Ian Evatt is keen to make sure he has decent options in that area of the team, as it’s been reported by the Evening Standard that the Lancashire club are also close to signing Nathan Baxter from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has been released by Chelsea and is also said to be joining Bolton on a free transfer.

Who is Joel Coleman?

The 27-year-old came through the ranks at Oldham Athletic, making 45 appearances for the club, the most he’s achieved at any club to this day.

He left the Latics in 2016 and joined Huddersfield Town, but he never really got going in Yorkshire, only making 19 appearances for the club and spending some seasons away on loan.

Coleman had a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town before leaving the Terriers and signing for Fleetwood Town on a free transfer.

He stayed with the Cod Army for a single season, making just two appearances before joining Rochdale.

Again, it was only a season he spent at Rochdale before being made a free agent last summer. Coleman struggled to find a club straight away, but he did sign for Ipswich in November last year.

The 27-year-old joined the club as a backup option, and during the period he was at Portman Road, he failed to make a single appearance.

Now he looks set to be joining Bolton, who have been interested in Accrington Stanley’s Toby Savin, but the League Two team won’t let him leave on the cheap.

While the Trotters have also been keen on Brighton’s James Beadle, but Oxford United are also said to be interested in the goalkeeper. So, Nixon states that efforts from Bolton are being focused on Baxter and Coleman.

Would Joel Coleman be a good signing for Bolton Wanderers?

It is likely that if Bolton sign Baxter from Chelsea, he will become the club’s new number one.

But the addition of Coleman means the Trotters are adding a goalkeeper who has a vast amount of experience at this level.

The concern would be that Coleman has struggled to play consistent football throughout his career, but he could be more useful to the club in terms of his experience and knowledge than what he may offer on the pitch.