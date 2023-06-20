Following their defeat in the League One play-off semi-final against Barnsley last month, Bolton Wanderers will no doubt be one of the favourites to win promotion in the 2023-24 season under Ian Evatt, who has recently extended his contract as Trotters head coach.

One issue that was apparent though going into the summer transfer window was the replacement of key loan players such as James Trafford and Conor Bradley from Man City and Liverpool respectively, who both played key roles under Evatt last season.

Trafford's successor has already been announced with ex-Chelsea stopper Nathan Baxter heading through the door on a permanent basis, and now the Bradley issue looks to be resolved as well as Wanderers make their move in the transfer market.

Bolton set to sign Kane Wilson and Josh Dacres-Cogley

According to a report from BristolLive, Bolton are closing in on the signing of Kane Wilson from Championship outfit Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

Wilson failed to feature much at Ashton Gate last season following his move from Forest Green Rovers and is set to undergo a medical with Bolton for a fresh challenge.

And adding to the competition at right wing-back will be Josh Dacres-Cogley, who is set to pen a two-year deal at the UniBol, per a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon.

Bristol Rovers and Port Vale were also said to be keen on the 27-year-old, but he has opted for Wanderers to compete with Wilson for a place in Evatt's starting 11.

Who are Kane Wilson and Josh Dacres-Cogley?

Wilson was one of the most sought-after full-backs in the EFL last summer following his exploits with then-League Two champions Forest Green Rovers after he notched three goals and 14 assists under Rob Edwards in 2021-22.

The 23-year-old was injured for much of his first - and seemingly only - year with Bristol City though after they paid around £100,000 for his services, playing just seven times and when he was fit he was second choice behind George Tanner.

Dacres-Cogley meanwhile is set to make the step up to the third tier of English football with Bolton after playing in League Two for the last two years with Tranmere.

He scored once and added four assists to his tally in 46 league outings last season and he does have experience of playing in the Championship, appearing 23 times in the second tier for Birmingham City before departing the Blues in 2021 - 10 years after joining their academy.