Bolton Wanderers close to deal for 26-year-old League One forward

With the transfer window set to open its doors, Bolton are already making moves in the transfer market as Football Insider reports the club are close to agreeing a deal for Dion Charles.

The 26-year-old player has looked bright for his current club Accrington Stanley and although he has had to make do with sitting out on games more this campaign, the striker has proven before that he is well capable of bagging goals on a regular basis.

The Northern Irishman has only played six times this campaign and has yet to get off the mark in front of goal but during his stay with the club, he has managed a total of 30 goals in 97 games – which is a decent return.

Before that, the player looked sharp in non-league and he could now be given the chance to prove what he is capable of at another side in the third tier.

Bolton are a side that – despite only just achieving promotion – will fancy pushing on and trying to bag another one as soon as possible. With the goals of Charles in the side, it could certainly boost them up the division.

As Football League World sources revealed last week, Bolton are keen to do business for the player and it now looks as though talks over a move are now coming close to being done.

Charles and his current club are currently locked in talks over a new deal, with Stanley trying to get him to pen a new deal, whilst the player himself isn’t eager to put pen-to-paper. With the prospect of the player leaving for nothing in summer, it appears than that the League One club may now decide to cash in while they can.

The fee – a figure of around £250,000 – could be agreed for the winter window and it would see the player allowed to complete his move and the player’s current club at least pocket some cash rather than let the forward leave on a free.

The Verdict

Dion Charles and Accrington Stanley are unlikely to agree on a new contract, so a sale to Bolton looks like it could be the best move for the two parties.

The striker scores goals at this level – as proven by his time at his current club so far – and if Bolton can clinch a move, it could be a shrewd signing for them. With the fee as low as it is reported, then it could be an absolute steal for the forward.

Accrington Stanley selling Charles comes as no surprise considering he didn’t look likely to agree fresh terms. He’s a decent striker and the club don’t want to see him move onto a divisional rival for nothing, so to at least get a fee is something at least.

However, with the striker able to thrive again in League One, Accrington Stanley may regret letting him leave and not keeping him at the club.