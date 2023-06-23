Bolton Wanderers have been proactive in the transfer market thus far as they strive to put last season's play-off stumble behind them and go one better next term.

They have already strengthened the shot-stopping department by acquiring Nathan Baxter and Joel Coleman from Chelsea and Ipswich Town, while the signing of Tranmere Rovers ever-present Josh Dacres-Cogley represents a crucial potential replacement for award-winning loanee Conor Bradley.

Now, Evatt is poised to welcome a fourth fresh face to the University of Bolton Stadium in the form of St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus, as per the Daily Record.

The report tells that Bolton have tabled a six-figure fee accompanied by significant add-ons, and they hope to gain permission to formally undertake talks with Baccus.

Who is prospective Bolton Wanderers signing Keanu Baccus?

Baccus is a 25-year-old centre-midfielder who plays for St Mirren.

He joined the Scottish Premiership outfit last summer from Western Sydney Wanderers, for whom he made 113 appearances for.

Baccus turned out 36 times for St Mirren in the season just gone and subsequently caught the eye, even earning an initiation into the Australia senior team, where he has now earned seven caps and played at the World Cup in Qatar.

According to reports, Championship trio Norwich, Huddersfield and Cardiff had all been credited with prior interest alongside Rangers, however, it now seems as though Bolton have won the race for his signature in what looks a major swoop for the League One club.

Why could St Mirren's Keanu Baccus be a good signing for Bolton Wanderers?

Baccus possess clear pedigree evidenced from his role on the International level and the courtship that he has attracted from high-calibre teams, neither of which would have happened if he was not a very talented footballer capable of adding a bit more to whoever he plays for.

An all-action midfielder, Baccus possesses a healthy balance of tenacity and steel and comfortability in possession that can license quick transitions upfield, with FotMob informing that, last term, he created 24 chances, maintained a succession percentage of 52% and 73% for dribbles and passes, won 56% of his 37 tackles and made 32 interceptions, all the while providing a relentless energetic presence that enables overrunning central areas of the pitch.

When you take away Aaron Morley, Bolton's midfield is a bit light of what you would classify as top-end League One options, which is surely the criteria that they should be seeking to achieve, so Buccus will no doubt be a welcome and invaluable addition to help them realise their ambitions and return to the second-tier.