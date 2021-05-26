Bolton Wanderers close in on signing of West Ham attacker

Bolton Wanderers are said to be in advanced talks to sign Oladapo Afolayan from West Ham United, with Football Insider reporting that the Trotters are closing in on a deal for the 23-year-old.

The winger spent the vast majority of the campaign just gone on loan at the University of Bolton Stadium and formed a key part of the squad which achieved an almost instant return to Sky Bet League One as the club secured promotion away at Crawley Town on the final day.

Afolayan played his part in 21 games for Ian Evatt’s side during the season run in and now it appears that Wanderers have made their move to bring him to the club on a permanent basis after being impressed by the attacker’s form whilst on loan.

The 23-year-old is set to see his contract at the London Stadium expire at the end of next month and it appears that the Hammers aren’t keen on handing him a new deal at present.

Evatt previously admitted earlier in the month that he is confident that Bolton can re-sign the West Ham winger and his fellow loanee, Declan John, from Swansea City during the summer.

The Verdict

Afolayan would be a great signing for the Trotters, not only because they know what he can offer on the field of play but also because he would be joining for absolutely nothing.

The tight grip around the purse strings has got tighter still for a lot of clubs in the Football League, so deals of this nature clearly appeal to sides such as Bolton, who are keen to keep to a strong financial footing.

Evatt will be aware that he hasn’t yet seen the best that the winger can offer and for that reason he will be hoping that the 23-year-old can improve even more if this deal is completed.

Wanderers have clearly put a lot of groundwork into getting this signing done so soon after the season finished and then will be hoping to follow it up with a deal for John in the near future if it is feasible.