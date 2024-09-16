Ian Evatt is set to remain in charge at Bolton Wanderers amid growing speculation over his future at the club.

According to Bolton News, the 42-year-old will be in the dugout for the team’s upcoming clash against Reading this weekend.

However, changes are expected behind the scenes in the backroom staff following a disappointing start to the campaign.

Evatt has made a positive impact during his time with the Whites, leading them to promotion from League Two in his first year in charge.

He also oversaw their rise to the play-off final last season, but a 2-0 loss to Oxford United consigned them to another year in the third division.

Ian Evatt’s Bolton future latest

It has been reported that at least two roles in the coaching and analysis department are set to be dismissed at Bolton in a bid to turn things around at the club.

The League One side went into the new term hoping to compete for promotion to the Championship after their play-off disappointment in May.

However, a 4-0 loss to Huddersfield Town last weekend has seen them drop to 21st in the table.

Despite the poor result, Evatt is understood to be safe in his position as manager for the time being.

The pressure on his position is growing, and another loss this weekend when they face the Royals could be the final straw.

Talks were held between Evatt and the board following the defeat to the Terriers, and it’s believed that a resolution has been found to keep the manager in charge for now.

However, Matt Craddock is reportedly set to be dismissed from his role in the coaching setup, having stepped into the position just under a year ago.

The clash against Reading will be a big test for Evatt as the pressure on his position continues to grow.

Bolton Wanderers league position

Bolton have dropped to 21st in the league table following the 4-0 hammering at home at the hands of Michael Duff's side.

The hosts were only 1-0 down at half time, but three more in the second half led to an embarrassing defeat.

Bolton have earned just four points from their opening five games, and now sit five points adrift of the play-off places in what is set to be a very competitive promotion battle in the third tier this year.

The Whites take on Reading on 21 September at home in a 3pm kick-off.

Evatt has earned patience at Bolton

Evatt has done extremely well to establish Bolton back as a top team in League One given he took them over as a League Two side in 2020.

The play-off disappointment was a bitter pill to swallow after such a good season, and perhaps their poor start can be explained as a hangover from that loss.

However, results do need to improve soon or else their promotion hopes will be over before they even begin for this season.

Evatt has earned the right to receive patience from the board, and changes behind the scenes are a good idea, but failure to win their upcoming games could be the final straw for Bolton.