Bolton Wanderers casting eye over midfielder ahead of festive period

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly taking a closer look at a midfield trialist over the festive period according to The Bolton News.

Bolton are currently struggling for options in midfield, with Andy Tutte out of action with a thigh injury, although he could be set to return to the squad in the near future.

But the Trotters are clearly keen to add depth to their options, with the mystery trialist training with the club over the hectic festive period, ahead of a potential contract being offered.

Speaking in a recent interview, Bolton boss Ian Evatt confirmed that the club are keeping tabs on a midfielder that is currently on trial with them.

“I always said it would be unless someone really special came along.

“Now, we have a midfield player at the moment who is available to us and is in training with us today. He will have a look at us, we can look at him.”

Evatt was keen to keep the name of the player to himself, but labelled it as promising in terms of reaching an agreement with the midfielder, which will be pleasing to hear for the club’s supporters.

“He is probably a player who wouldn’t have been within our reach but because he has not been fixed up anywhere else, he’s here.

“I am not going to name names, because I don’t want to lose him to anyone else, but that looks promising moving forwards.”

Bolton are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they take on Cheltenham Town, in what could be a tricky test for the Trotters.

The Verdict:

This is a smart move.

Bolton certainly need additional depth in midfield, and it’s good to see Evatt making an effort to try and bring someone through the door ahead of the January transfer window.

If the midfielder can impress on trial with the club, then it’ll surely be a no-brainer for Evatt’s side to offer them a short-term deal in the future.