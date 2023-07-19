Bolton Wanderers have offered a trial to former Wolves player Luke Matheson.

According to Burnden Aces, the free agent has been training with Ian Evatt’s side ahead of a potential move to the club.

Matheson is currently available as a free agent, having departed Wolves at the end of last season.

Bolton are looking to add some fresh faces to their first team squad ahead of the upcoming League One season.

Evatt’s side will be pushing for a promotion place to the Championship having narrowly missed out on a return to the second tier last year following play-off defeat.

Who is Luke Matheson?

Matheson joined Wolves in an initial £1 million move from Rochdale in the 2020 January transfer window.

However, the defender was unable to break into the first team squad of the Premier League side, failing to make a single appearance for the club in his three-years at Molineux.

He spent much of his time in the Midlands out on loan, including a stint back at Rochdale.

The 20-year-old went on to spend time at Ipswich Town, Hamilton Academical and Scunthorpe United as part of loan agreements with Wolves.

But he has struggled for game time over the years, making just 29 appearances between the four different stints away from his parent club.

That led to his release last summer, with Matheson currently looking for a new club.

The full back will be looking to impress during his time on trial with Bolton, where he played 45 minutes in a pre-season friendly against Longridge Town.

Matheson has scored just twice in his senior career to date, but one of those did come against Bolton during his time at Rochdale.

How is Bolton Wanderers’ summer window shaping up so far?

Bolton have added a number of fresh faces to the team already this summer as Evatt looks to bolster his options.

Nathan Baxter, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Joel Coleman, Dan Ndlundulu and Will Forrester have all signed for the club.

Bolton will be aiming to add a number of other players to their ranks before the window closes in August as the Whites push for a promotion challenge.

Bolton’s campaign gets underway in just a couple of weeks, with the opening fixture coming against Lincoln City on 5 August.

It remains to be seen whether Matheson will be part of the squad by then or not, with no decision yet made over his future.

Would Luke Matheson be a good signing for Bolton Wanderers?

Matheson’s career hasn’t quite panned out as he might have hoped so far.

The move to Wolves didn’t offer him the chances that he thought might open to him with such a big step-up.

Loan moves all over the place have not helped his development either, but he is still just 20-years-old.

This could be a move worth trying for Bolton given there is little risk attached to such a deal.

Matheson is a free agent who is unlikely to command high wages, so if he impresses during his trial then there is little reason to not pursue this move.