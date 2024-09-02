It has been a disappointing start to the season for Bolton Wanderers in League One.

After losing 2-0 to Oxford United in last season's play-off final at Wembley, many had expected the Trotters to be among the automatic promotion contenders this term, but they have found it tough in the early weeks of the campaign.

Wanderers are now without a win in their last three league games, and they suffered their second consecutive defeat as they were beaten 2-0 by Exeter City at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday, with goals in each half from Kamari Doyle and Millenic Alli securing an impressive three points for the Grecians.

Ian Evatt's side have picked up just four points from their opening four matches, leaving them 18th in the table, and even at this stage of the season, they are already six points from the top two.

League One table (as it stands 2nd September) Team P GD Pts 17 Rotherham United 4 -2 4 18 Bolton Wanderers 4 -3 4 19 Burton Albion 4 -1 3 20 Shrewsbury Town 4 -2 3 21 Wigan Athletic 4 -3 3 22 Blackpool 4 -4 2 23 Cambridge United 4 -5 1 24 Leyton Orient 4 -6 0

The Trotters are back in league action when they host Huddersfield Town, who have won three of their first four games, after the international break, and with the frustration of supporters increasing, Evatt must turn the situation around quickly.

Ian Evatt must deliver promotion at Bolton Wanderers this season

After a disappointing second half of last season which saw Wanderers win just five of their final 14 games to miss out on automatic promotion, and an incredibly underwhelming performance in the play-off final against Oxford, Evatt was already under scrutiny coming into the campaign.

With the Trotters entering their fourth season in League One, many believed that this was the year that the club had to secure their return to the Championship, and those expectations rose further after a strong summer transfer window.

Bolton Wanderers summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent Luke Southwood Cheltenham Town Permanent Jordi Osei-Tutu Bochum Permanent Chris Forino Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Szabolcs Schon Fehervar Permanent Scott Arfield Charlotte FC Permanent Jay Matete Sunderland Loan Klaidi Lolos Crawley Town Permanent John McAtee Luton Town Permanent

The new signings have added to what was already one of the strongest squads in the division, meaning that there is little excuse for Evatt not to achieve promotion this season, and it makes the poor start even more alarming.

Wanderers have failed to score in each of their last three league games, and that will be one of the most worrying aspects of the campaign so far for Evatt, particularly as he has a dangerous forward line containing the likes of Dion Charles, Victor Adeboyejo, Aaron Collins and John McAtee.

The Trotters kept 17 clean sheets in the league last season, but they have struggled to rediscover the defensive solidity that was a key part of their promotion push, despite the return of George Johnston after a lengthy injury lay-off and the arrival of Chris Forino from Wycombe Wanderers.

Bolton emphatically beat Exeter 7-0 at home in November, and while they were facing a much-improved Grecians side this time around, the defeat on Saturday is a clear contrast to last season when it would have been hard to imagine Evatt's men losing such a game.

Supporters made their feelings clear after the final whistle, and while Evatt said that he understands their discontent, it could be difficult for the 42-year-old to get the fan base back on side if they turn against him.

Addressing Evatt's future in the summer after the play-off final defeat, Wanderers chairman Sharon Brittan insisted that Evatt retained her full support, but she admitted that she would not be afraid to make tough decisions for the good of the club.

"I need the supporters to trust me and know that every single thing I am doing is for the very best interest of the business," Brittain told The Bolton News in June.

"Every decision I make is in the best interest of this football club.

"I am brave, I am fearless, I have a soft side and I work in mental health and I’m passionate about working with the community but believe me I have a steely side. If I have to make tough decisions, I will absolutely make them.

"But I want the best people running this football club and I believe we have them."

That warning will no doubt be concerning for Evatt after his side's slow start, and after Brittan increased the budget and provided the manager with strong backing in the transfer market this summer, she will be keen to see a return on her investment.

It seems unlikely that Evatt's position is under any immediate threat, and given the year-on-year progress the club have made under his guidance, he certainly deserves more time to improve the Trotters' fortunes.

Wanderers are more than capable of putting together a consistent run of victories, and Evatt has proven many times during his tenure that he should never be written off, but if the poor run of form continues, Brittan may have a difficult call to make.