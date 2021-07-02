Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt reveals transfer stance on former Sheffield United man

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has played down suggestions that the club might sign centre back Phil Jagielka, during a recent interview that he gave to the Manchester Evening News.

The 38-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the University of Bolton Stadium since he departed Sheffield United as a free agent, with reports suggesting that the Trotters could well sign the veteran.

However it has since been revealed that the player was only merely training with the Sky Bet League One side in order to maintain his fitness, with cold water being poured on the rumours as a result.

Now, Evatt has moved to provide an update on the situation as he seeks to put the speculation to bed once and for all:

“Jags asked me if he could come in pre-season and it was a yes, because I always like to help out good, experienced pros to try and stay in the game. And it would have been just that.

“But then we got the media fanfare, the expectancy that fans seemed to have for signing that sort of player, it’s just no good for anybody.

“It’s certainly no good for the group, who we’re trying to hide from all the distractions and sideshows. We decided to move on.”

Bolton already have plenty of centre backs at their disposal at present, meaning that a move for the former England international would’ve been very unexpected from a Wanderers point of view.

Jagielka left Bramall Lane after making just eight starts last season.

The Verdict

I think this would’ve been an ambitious move to say the least even if Bolton had a tiny bit of interest in pursuing a deal for Jagielka.

Realistically speaking, his wage demands would’ve been incredibly high and arguably wouldn’t have fit into the current vision that the club has for the future.

His age is also a massive factor, which could potentially hamper his chances of securing another move this summer.

Bolton are more focused on sustainability and building a group that is focused on getting the best out of young talent and put simply, the ex-Sheffield United man would’ve never fit into that.