Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt reveals outlook on deal for 30-year-old

Bolton midfielder Ali Crawford has made an instant impression in Scotland since joining St Johnstone on loan and Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has now revealed to The Bolton News that he would be open to letting the player stay at the club until next summer.

The 30-year-old’s current deal would see him stay in the SPL until the winter transfer window but with the player now getting regular first-team action – something he wasn’t guaranteed to get in League One with his parent side – Crawford will no doubt be keen to stay with St Johnstone if it means more gametime.

Now, Bolton boss Ian Evatt has spoken out about the situation and has himself revealed that there is an option in place to let him stay on in Scotland until next summer – and that it could certainly happen in the turn of the year.

Speaking to The Bolton News, the manager said: “There’s an option for it to happen in January. He is enjoying his football again, getting in the team, so we will see what happens in January.

“But I would say there seems to be an appetite from both sides to make that happen.”

Crawford featured just last weekend for St Johnstone in their 0-0 draw with St Mirren and, before that, he was arguably one of the best players on the pitch as he bagged the winning goal in their victory over Dundee United.

With the player now featuring regularly in the SPL, it could be a deal that benefits both parties if they decide to extend his short-term deal until the end of the current campaign – that is, of course, unless Ian Evatt decides he wants to bring the 30-year-old back and play him for Bolton.

The Verdict

If there is no sign of gametime in League One with Bolton beyond January, then keeping Ali Crawford on at St Johnstone would be the best possible move for everyone. He can help the SPL side in their pursuit of a solid league finish and he could get valuable experience rather than sitting on the bench.

As for Wanderers, it frees up room for them to potentially bring in their own reinforcements in the winter window as they look to try and seal a promotion place. It’s a deal that would therefore benefit all – and it looks like it could happen.