Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has admitted that he wants to see Plymouth Argyle achieve promotion due to the similarity of approach that the two clubs have taken this season in League One.

Bolton and Plymouth have achieved success with loan players during the current campaign.

James Trafford and Conor Bradley have both managed to produce a host of assured displays in their temporary spells with Wanderers while Sam Cosgrove, Bali Mumba and Finn Azaz have all helped Plymouth climb to the top of the League One standings.

Unlike Ipswich Town, who have forked out over £1m to sign Leif Davis from Leeds United last summer, Argyle and Bolton have not spent a considerable amount of money on players.

Both teams are set to meet each other for the final of the EFL Trophy this weekend at Wembley Stadium before continuing their respective league campaigns on Good Friday.

What has Evatt said about Plymouth?

Ahead of this showdown, Evatt has revealed his admiration for Plymouth's approach to proceedings.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Official EFL Podcast, Evatt said: "Myself and Schuey (Steven Schumacher) are both very young managers, both have had a lot of success pretty early on.

"Just an admiration for the way his team plays, the way his team against the grain really of the division.

"I don't really like talking about finances and spending money because it's not really the way I want to do things but what I would say is, both teams are trying to do things in what I believe is a sustainable manner.

"I know both ownerships are talking to each other behind the scenes about the way we do things and the way they do things, it's very, very similar.

"There's a clear strategy and a clear plan and to be at the top of this league with the clubs that are surrounding him and his football club is an amazing achievement.

"So, I really do hope, hand on heart, and I'm not just saying it because he's here, that they do get promoted because I'd love someone to do it against the grain."

The Verdict

Plymouth have managed to exceed all expectations so far this season and will pose a serious challenge to Bolton as Evatt's side aim to win the EFL Trophy final for the second time this weekend.

Despite not being able to match the spending power of the likes of Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday, Argyle are in a great position to secure a place in the Championship later this year.

Will Bolton achieve promotion alongside Argyle?

If Plymouth go on to achieve a top-two finish, Bolton will be determined to join them in a higher division next season via another trip to Wembley.

Wanderers still have work to do to qualify for the play-offs as they are only one point above Peterborough United, who lead the chasing pack in the race for the top-six, in the standings.