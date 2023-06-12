Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, and Wigan Athletic have all made enquires for Peterborough United’s Oliver Norburn, Barry Fry has revealed to the Peterborough Telegraph.

Who is Oliver Norburn?

The 30-year-old came through the ranks at Leicester City but never made it to the first team and left in 2012 to join Bristol Rovers.

He spent two years at the Memorial Stadium, making 65 appearances and scoring four goals before leaving and joining Plymouth Argyle for a season.

After his short spell with the Pilgrims, he joined Guiseley before moving to Macclesfield.

Then, from 2017 to 2021, Norburn played for Tranmere Rovers, Shrewsbury Town, and now Peterborough United.

His most successful spell came at Shrewsbury, where he played 116 times, scoring 18 goals and registering seven assists.

In his two years with Posh, the midfielder has only played 56 games.

When does Oliver Norburn’s contract end at Peterborough United?

The 30-year-old had a tough time in the season just gone, playing 16 times in League One after missing a chunk of the campaign due to injury.

Norburn’s contract with Posh runs out next summer, and because of that and possibly not being a favourite under Darren Ferguson, he has been placed on the transfer list.

Peterborough always looks to sell players that are entering the final 12 months of their contract, so that means he and other key players are up for sale this summer.

Barry Fry on Oliver Norburn’s future

Now that he's been made available for a transfer this summer, Peterborough’s director of football, Barry Fry, has revealed there’s been interest in the 30-year-old.

Fry has stated that the three League One sides have all made contact in regard to signing Norburn this summer but have yet to receive an offer.

He told the Peterborough Telegraph: “There has been plenty of interest in Ollie. He's been informed, but so far there have been no bids which is also the case with several other transfer listed players.”

Would Oliver Norburn be a good signing this summer?

Last season was difficult for Norburn, as he spent the majority of the campaign on the sidelines and only returned for the final few months of the season.

The decision for Peterborough to sell the midfielder comes down to the situation regarding his contract. So, any one of these three clubs would be getting a good midfielder if they were to sign him.

Norburn has proven for a long time that he is more than capable at League One level. The concern could be the cost, as both Blackpool and Wigan aren't expected to have much to spend this summer.