Highlights Bolton Wanderers' attempt to sign Niall Ennis from Blackburn Rovers has hit a setback as no agreement has been reached.

Rovers are now demanding a £500,000 fee for Ennis, which Bolton may not be willing to pay, leading them to explore alternative options in the transfer market.

Ennis had a successful season in League One with Plymouth Argyle last term but has struggled for game time at Blackburn during this campaign.

Bolton Wanderers have been unable to reach an agreement with Blackburn Rovers for Niall Ennis at this point, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

This is a bit of a blow for the Trotters, considering they previously looked set to bring him in, something that would have been a real achievement considering how well he did in League One last term.

Playing a big part in guiding Plymouth Argyle to the Championship, he registered 14 goals and seven assists in 45 competitive appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

He managed to get a decent amount of game time under his belt despite needing to compete with the likes of Ryan Hardie and Sam Cosgrove for minutes up front - and he did enough to earn himself a switch to Blackburn Rovers on the expiration of his contract.

Unfortunately for him, this isn't a move that has worked out for the 24-year-old thus far, with the striker playing just 13 times in all competitions this season, with some of these displays coming from the bench.

Niall Ennis' appearances in all competitions (2023/24) Appearances Goals Assists Championship 11 0 0 EFL Cup 1 1 0 FA Cup 0 0 0

And he has only managed to get himself on the scoresheet once for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, with that goal coming in the EFL Cup against Walsall.

Scoring in a 4-3 thriller, that goal in August could have been the catalyst for a successful first season at Ewood Park, but his 2023/24 campaign has been hit by injury problems.

And with the 24-year-old struggling for regular starts when he has been available, he looked set to go out on loan.

Bolton Wanderers latest on Niall Ennis

Unfortunately for Bolton, things have become more complicated, according to Nixon.

He has reported that Rovers are now keen to secure a £500,000 fee for the striker, either now or further down the loan via a potential loan-to-buy agreement.

It doesn't seem as though Bolton are keen to pay that to bring Ennis to the Toughsheet Community Stadium, potentially because he has spent a chunk of the season out injured.

The League One side are now looking at alternative targets, with talks for the ex-Plymouth man potentially set to collapse.

Bolton Wanderers need to pursue these other targets

Bolton can't afford to wait around if they are desperate to bring in a striker.

With less than 72 hours left of the window, they can't rely on Blackburn to come to a compromise.

Ennis would be an excellent addition for Evatt's side. Not only is he capable of scoring regularly at this level, but he is also a previous promotion winner and that's ideal for a side that are keen to return to the second tier at the end of this term.

However, his previous injury woes are a bit of a concern.

And if they can bring in an alternative who can be just as effective as Ennis was last term, they should look to do that.

However, they probably shoudn't spend too much and may benefit from using the loan market to minimise costs.