Bolton Wanderers and Derby County are both interested in signing Fankaty Dabo, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Dabo is set to become a free-agent when his contract at Coventry City expires at the end of June.

As confirmed by the Sky Blues' official website, the defender has not been offered fresh terms by the club.

The 27-year-old made his last appearance for Coventry in their play-off final showdown with Luton Town at Wembley Stadium.

The Sky Blues missed out on the chance to secure a place in the Premier League as they suffered a defeat on penalties to the Hatters.

Luton sealed a return to the top-flight when Dabo failed to hit the target with his spot-kick.

How did Fankaty Dabo fare for Coventry City over the course of the 2022/23 campaign?

Dabo was utilised on 31 occasions by Coventry in all competitions last season.

The defender was selected to start in 20 of the club's league fixtures as he competed with Brooks Norton-Cuffy for a place in the side.

As well as providing two assists at this level, Dabo made 1.4 tackles per game in a Coventry shirt as he recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 6.52 in the Championship.

While the Sky Blues are set to feature in this division again next season, Bolton and Derby are both set to compete in League One.

Bolton were eliminated from the play-offs by Barnsley at the semi-final stage, while the Rams missed out on a top-six finish on the final day of the regular campaign as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday.

Would Fankaty Dabo be a good addition to Bolton, or Derby's respective squads?

While Dabo was unable to establish himself as an ever-present member of Coventry's starting eleven last season, it would be somewhat of a coup by Bolton or Derby if they are able to convince him to drop to League One.

Having previously featured on 47 occasions in the third tier, the right-back will be confident in his ability to hit the ground running in this division for one of their aforementioned sides.

It is hardly a surprise that Bolton and Derby are both looking to strengthen in this particular area of the pitch ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Wanderers are no longer able to call upon the services of Conor Bradley, who provided 10 direct goal contributions in 43 league appearances that he made last season.

Derby meanwhile are short of natural options at right-back, as they currently only have Kwaku Oduroh at their disposal.