Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic reach agreement

Bolton Wanderers have reached an agreement with Charlton Athletic to terminate Marcus Maddison’s loan deal, the club have confirmed this afternoon.

Maddison joined Bolton on loan from Charlton in January, but failed to make a real impact since arriving at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The attacking midfielder made only four league starts for Ian Evatt’s side, failing to score or register a single assist in a total of 10 appearances for Wanderers.

On Saturday, he was taken off at half-time with Bolton losing 1-0 at home to Harrogate Town, but a tactical tweak saw them come back to win the game 2-1.

Bolton have this afternoon confirmed that they have now reached an agreement with Charlton to cancel Maddison’s loan, citing personal issues as the reasoning.

Ian Evatt said: “The consequences of the pandemic have brought many challenges to so many people, and Marcus, in particular, has found it exceptionally difficult being away from his young daughter and alone in his hotel room.

“First and foremost, our priority is the well-being of all our staff and players, and Marcus’s best interests are paramount.

“He is a very talented footballer and everybody at Bolton Wanderers Football Club wishes him well for the future.”

Maddison joined Charlton as a free agent in the summer, but has since made only four league starts for the Addicks, scoring twice under Lee Bowyer.

The Verdict

Just what has happened to Maddison?

Fair enough if he isn’t feeling right mentally, but he looked destined for the Premier League a few years ago having been so impressive for Peterborough.

After failing to set the world alight in League Two, it’s hard to see what will happen next for the midfielder. At the age of 27, he needs to settle and get his head down somewhere.

His attitude has seemingly caused problems in the past, and it’s now time for him to regain his form and confidence on the pitch.