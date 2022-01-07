Bolton Wanderers amongst trio of clubs chasing SPL midfielder

Bolton are one of three EFL sides all chasing a deal for Dean Campbell, as reported by Pete O’Rourke.

The 20-year-old has made quite a splash at Aberdeen in Scotland since being given his debut at the club and after featuring ten times for the side so far this season, it has led to a smattering of interest from England in his services.

His displays have led to Bolton, Port Vale and Forest Green Rovers all being eager to bring him in during the current winter window. All three sides have plus points for if he joins them too. Bolton would represent a chance for him to try his luck in League One, whilst Forest Green and Port Vale could offer the chance to join a promotion push in League Two.

Because of the age of the midfielder and the regard in which he is held in Scotland, it is unlikely a permanent deal would be done for his services. Instead, this report suggests that all three sides want to take him in this window on a short-term basis.

It would see him link-up with one of the teams until the end of the season – and based on how he fares in England, it could lead to sides wanting to take him on a longer deal when the summer window opens its doors.

If he is tempted away this month, then it would represent the first time he would be testing himself in the EFL too. In Aberdeen he has looked sharp – and he might thrive given the chance to show what he is capable of in either League One or League Two.

The Verdict

Dean Campbell could actually be an extremely shrewd signing for one of those three teams. He would be a gamble considering he has never played in England yet but it could be a gamble that pays off.

The midfielder has already generated a lot of experience in Scotland with Aberdeen so far and the club play at a good level in the SPL to boot – so he could certainly be a valuable addition to their ranks. Whether the club would want to let a solid squad option leave on a short-term basis though is another matter.

As for the player, a chance to play frequently could be a huge point of temptation for him. At 20-years-old, the chance to try and prove himself in the EFL could be hugely beneficial to his development and might mean he lands a permanent move there in the future based on how he fares.

Bolton would be the best place to go – but only if they can guarantee him regular minutes. Wherever he can get gametime, that is where the player should end up moving to.