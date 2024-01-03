Bolton Wanderers are one of a number of League One sides looking at signing Luton Town striker Joe Taylor on loan, as reported by Football Insider.

The Trotters were heavily backed by many before a ball was kicked this season, and so far, the Lancashire outfit have lived up to those expectations.

Bolton were a strong side during the 2022/23 campaign, but the three sides who were eventually promoted along with Barnsley seemed to have a bit more than they did.

However, this season Ian Evatt’s men have turned into one of the best teams in the division and have played 24 games in League One, and they look on course to be there or thereabouts when it comes to promotion.

The Trotters were very busy in the summer, bringing in nine new players, and despite them going well in the league, it is likely Evatt will want to add one or two new bodies this month, with one possible being Taylor.

Bolton Wanderers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nathan Baxter Chelsea Permanent Josh Dacres-Cogley Tranmere Rovers Permanent Joel Coleman Ipswich Town Permanent Dan Nlundulu Southampton Permanent Will Forrester Port Vale Permanent Carlos Mendes Luton Town Permanent Paris Maghoma Brentford Loan Zac Ashworth West Brom Loan

Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United, and Wycombe Wanderers eye Joe Taylor

As well as the Trotters being among the sides interested in Luton’s Joe Taylor, they also face competition from Oxford United, who are also aiming for a play-off spot at the very least, and Wycombe Wanderers, who are sitting at the wrong end of the table.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League side have already received several enquires for the forward, with these three sides among half the clubs in the third tier to make a loan enquiry.

Taylor is currently on loan at League Two side Colchester United and has been bang in form for the club, but according to this report, the Hatters are set to recall the young player and then resend him out on loan, but this time to League One.

The 21-year-old only joined Luton in January of last year after spending 18 months at Peterborough United, who snapped him up from non-league side King’s Lynn.

Joe Taylor’s stats for the 2023/24 season

Luton decided to send Joe Taylor on loan during the summer transfer window, and it was Colchester United who won the race for his signature.

Since joining the club, Taylor has played in 25 of the club’s 26 league games this season. The young striker has started all 25 games, during which time he has scored 11 goals and recorded two assists.

The forward managed three goals in the month of December, but that wasn’t enough to stop the club from losing five of their six games and, therefore, seeing manager Matthew Etherington sacked.

Taylor now looks set to be recalled by Luton, and he will hope he can continue his goalscoring form at whichever club he decides to join next.

Signing Joe Taylor makes sense for Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers are performing very well this season, so in some people’s eyes, they don’t need to strengthen in January.

However, Evatt will be keen to make sure his side doesn’t get complacent, so adding a player who has been bang in form this season would surely improve their chances of promotion rather than dent them.

Furthermore, Dion Charles is a player that is always going to attract attention, so if Bolton can get a forward into the club, it gives them an option should they be forced to sell Charles this month.