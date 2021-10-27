Bolton Wanderers already eyeing fresh agreement for on-loan player

Bolton Wanderers have approached Hamburg about the possibility of extending Xavier Amaechi’s loan spell with the club beyond January, a report from The Manchester Evening News has revealed.

Amaechi joined Bolton on loan from Hamburg in the the summer transfer window, completing a temporary move that is set to run until January.

However, the winger has yet to make a competitive appearance for Ian Evatt’s side, after suffering a fractured metatarsal during a pre-season friendly with Preston.

Despite that, it seems Bolton are still keen to retain the services of the 20-year-old beyond the end of his initial loan spell at the turn of the year.

According to this latest update, the League One side have made enquiries to Hamburg about the possibility of extending Amaechi’s loan until after January, although it remains to be seen what the response to that request will be.

Meanwhile, it also seems as though the winger could soon be back in contention to feature for Bolton.

Providing an update on Amaechi’s recovery from that injury, Evatt was quoted as saying: “He’s doing well, he’s having to build-up slowly. His attitude and application to his rehab has been first class. He’s very fit. Now it’s just about building it up, building up his sharpness.

“We’ve not had him back in training yet but I think that will probably be the first week in November, and then from that getting him fully up to speed and ready to play again.”

The Verdict

It would seem to make sense for Bolton to extend Amaechi’s loan beyond January.

Even when the winger gets back into training, he will still need some time to get back up to match fitness and sharpness.

As a result, it is hard to imagine the winger would get the game time he came to Bolton for, if he only stays with the League One side until his initial loan expires in January.

Indeed, Amaechi is an exciting player who could certainly bring plenty of quality to Bolton, so if they can get him fit and keep him at the club beyond the turn of the year, he could have a big part to play for Evatt’s side in the second half of this season.