Bolton Wanderers ace set for surprise exit

Stockport County are closing in on the signing of Bolton Wanderers midfielder Antoni Sarcevic, according to Football Insider.

Sarcevic joined Bolton in the summer of 2020, on the back of scoring 10 goals and registering six assists to help Plymouth Argyle win automatic promotion from League Two.

Last season, the midfielder scored seven goals and registering five assists, captaining Bolton to automatic promotion from League Two.

Sarcevic has been a key player under Ian Evatt in League One this season, too, starting 13 times in League One and scoring three goals.

But all of a sudden, it looks as if Sarcevic is set to leave Bolton, with National League promotion hopefuls Stockport County reportedly agreeing a deal to sign the 29-year-old.

Stockport are among the favourites to win promotion from the National League this season, with Simon Rusk’s side sitting 10th at the moment.

Bolton, meanwhile, sit 11th in League One having lost their last three games.

The Verdict

This is an absolutely tremendous signing for Stockport.

Sarcevic has been such a key player for Bolton over the last two years, and he has been their captain in League One this season as well.

It is such a shock to see him about to leave for the National League, then, and the Hatters must be offering some serious money for the midfielder.

They have shown plenty of ambition bringing in the likes of Paddy Madden, Scott Quigley and John Rooney, and now look set to make another huge statement of intent by bringing in Sarcevic.