Bolton Wanderers ace reveals secret behind recent form

Bolton Wanderers winger Dapo Afolayan has told the Manchester Evening News that he feels his side are getting more luck in games recently.

The Sky Bet League One side are making strong inroads towards the play-off places as the season enters its final quarter and certainly put their best foot forwards at the weekend as they beat AFC Wimbledon 4-0 at the University of Bolton Stadium.

That result saw them bounce back strongly from their recent defeat on the road to Burton Albion and now they will be looking to go back on a winning run after seeing their results pick up from January onwards under Ian Evatt.

Now Afolayan has had his say on why the results have been going so well for Wanderers as he stated the following recently about his side’s fortunes:

“We always felt that earlier in the season we had performances that deserved more and football has a funny way of levelling things out so I think that is what we are seeing now. We are getting more luck now that we did.”

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Bolton Wanderers players play for now?

1 of 24 Ryan Delaney? Carlisle Scunthorpe Barrow Stevenage

Next up for the Trotters is another home game this evening as Lincoln City come to town.

A victory for Evatt’s side could see them close the gap on the top six to just four points if other results go their way across the division.

The Verdict

It appears that Bolton have been buoyed by the fact that they have brought in players of genuine quality during the January window and they have certainly been reaping the rewards so far.

The likes of Dion Charles and Kyle Dempsey have settled in well and it appears that the team is only set to go from strength to strength.

Goals certainly aren’t a problem for this team, so really it is about cutting out any unnecessary mistakes in defence.

If they can keep this consistency from here on in, they will have a great chance of making the play-offs.