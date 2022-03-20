Bolton Wanderers ace reflects after injury return

Bolton Wanderers forward Elias Kachunga has faced a hard time recently having sidelined for ten weeks through a thigh injury.

He made his return to the team last week coming off the bench in his side’s 1-0 defeat to Plymouth.

On Saturday, his side travelled to Crewe Alexandra and Kachunga was introduced from the bench again in the 75th minute.

His forward play led to his side being rewarded a free kick which fellow substitute Amadou Bakayoko put away in the 90th minute to send Bolton home with the three points.

Speaking to the club’s Official Media about being back in the team and having an impact he said: “You can’t just win the game and go the whole season just as a team. It’s not just the first XI.

“It’s everyone who’s on the bench as well who can influence the game.

“We did it today and a brilliant goal from Baka to win the game 1-0.

“I’m happy to be back. I was buzzing last week to come back on the pitch and to be fit.

“Huge thanks to the medical team that I came back that quick and now I’m looking forward to last games.

“The manager knows I’m there and I’m always happy to be on the pitch to help the team.

“It’s a team effort from everyone and everyone has to pull together to win the last games.”

Bolton currently sit 11th in the league and nine points from the play-offs so achieving that aim is looking like a big ask from them at the moment but Kachunga was happy to get the win and believes the fans have a big part to play as he said: “We had massive support today.

“So many people came out to support as a team. Even when it was 0-0 they were pushing us until the last minute and we’re really happy to give them a win.”

The Verdict:

It’s good to see Kachunga back out there and making an impact on the pitch after having to spend time on the sidelines with an injury.

From the way he speaks, you can tell the 29-year-old loves his football and is eager to play for the club and the fans and make a positive impact where he can.

Although the play-offs is a big ask for Bolton now, their victory yesterday was definitely a big one and will further help them push that way.

Whether or not they make it we’ll have to wait and see but as it stands it seems as though the players are committed to giving their all in an attempt to finish the season on a high and make it to the play-offs which is exactly what the fans will want to see.