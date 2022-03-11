Bolton Wanderers ace provides an update on his future

Bolton Wanderers captain Ricardo Santos has reassured the Bolton fans that his choice to leave contract negotiations until summer is not a signal that he wants to leave.

Santos’ current deal ends next summer but due to interest in the player from Championship clubs, Bolton have been trying to extend the contract now.

Fans were previously worried that Santos putting this off meant he was buying time to find a move away but he has insisted this is not the case as he told The Bolton News: “It is still early stages.

“I think people got confused with what I was saying last time – I wasn’t trying to stall a contract, I just wanted to concentrate and focus on the games I had coming up.

“The next two months is really important for myself and for the club but I know in the summer my agent, me and the gaffer will sit down and talk properly.

“I am happy to be here and honoured to be captain. I would love to stay but we will see how it goes and hopefully it is positive.

“But my contract situation is the least important thing at the moment because the games and getting in the play-offs is bigger. Even the gaffer said that.”

Quiz: What town or city were htese 20 Bolton Wanderers players born in?

1 of 20 Ricardo Santos London Almada Lisbon Manchester

Santos went on to admit that being wanted is part of the game but he and the team are fully focused on the task of the play-offs as he said: “When you are doing well, people move on and people stay – that’s just how it gets sometimes. But we are trying to stick together, keep the team together and just see how far we can go. If we don’t get promoted this year, we’ll work hard next year.

“The gaffer wants us to win every game so thats pressure in itself and we’re not really focussing on the league. We’re just taking it game by game and trying to win every game we can.”

The Verdict:

Hearing this from Santos will probably have put a few Bolton fans’ minds at rest. Although it doesn’t guarantee he’s staying, he’s also confirmed that he’s not trying to delay a new deal and is still looking ahead to next season as a Bolton player.

Being so close to the play-offs but also with a very hard task to get there is sure to be taking over the players’ focus at the moment which is what the fans want ideally as they all work hard in the hope of being promoted. With such a crucial game tomorrow against Plymouth, the squad can’t afford to give anything less than 100%.

If Bolton don’t go up, it’s only natural that Santos would be interested in looking into any Championship offers on the table but there is no guarantee he’s leaving and Bolton fans may very well see him captaining their team again next season.