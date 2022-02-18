Bolton Wanderers ace makes transfer admission

Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles has told the Manchester Evening News that it hasn’t taken him long to settle into life with the Trotters following his move from Accrington Stanley.

The Northern Irishman was quickly snapped up by Wanderers last month and has since hit the ground running under the guidance of Ian Evatt at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Charles has already hit five goals in his first 10 appearances for the Lancashire side and appears to be right at home under his new manager and with his new teammates at present.

Now the striker himself has had his say on how the move has gone so far for him, as he stated the following recently:

“Personally, I haven’t found the transition tough at all. I am confident in my ability and said to a few people that I would be a little but rusty when I first came in because I hadn’t been playing but once I am fit, judge me by what I am doing on the pitch. I think I have won a few people over and proved a few people wrong.”

Charles previously netted 30 goals in 97 games for Accrington Stanley and was always likely to move on to bigger and better things at some point.

Bolton were quick to get the deal done for the 26-year-old as he signed on the first day of the January transfer window.

The Verdict

It has been a great move for Charles so far and many people at the club will be hoping that this is just the beginning of a very special Bolton career.

He has already hit the back of the net regularly and is proving a lot of people wrong who may have felt that he wasn’t worth the risk.

Playing at Sky Bet League One level for Accrington has clearly helped him and it has made the transition pretty easy.

He will only go from strength to strength under Evatt as time goes on.