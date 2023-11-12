Highlights Bolton Wanderers have experienced a significant turnover of players in recent years as they try to make their way back up the Football League.

Bolton Wanderers have seen a high turnover of players in the squad in recent years as they look to climb back up the Football League.

The Trotters were a Premier League side for a sustained period of time, but with poor management, the club fell into the Championship, and from there they have gone down to League Two and now find themselves in the third tier.

It wasn’t too long ago that the Lancashire side was nearly non-existent, but with new ownership, the club seems to be back on its feet and looking to return to the second tier.

Since Sharon Brittain’s arrival, the club has been very active with incomings and outgoings, and that got us thinking about the club’s biggest transfer flops.

So here, we have looked at Bolton’s eight biggest transfer flops that the supporters will want to forget about...

Abdoulaye Meite

Meite was brought to Bolton by former manager Sam Allardyce in 2006. The defender joined from French side Marseille.

The Ivory Coast defender spent just two seasons at the club, during which he played 70 games and scored two goals, but struggled in his time at the Community Sheet Stadium.

Gerald Cid

Bolton signed Cid in the summer of 2007 on a free transfer after leaving Bordeaux.

The defender spent less than a season at the club, as he left in January 2008 on a free transfer to join Nice.

Cid played 14 times for the Trotters in six months, with seven coming in the Premier League and five in the Europa League or UEFA Cup back then.

Jose Manuel Casado

Manuel Casado joined the Trotters in the summer of 2015 on a free transfer.

The winger had spent his entire football career in Spain before joining Bolton, and in fact, the Trotters were the only non-Spanish side he played for.

The Spaniard played just nine times for the club, failing to score a single goal, and with him clearly struggling at the club, it was mutually agreed that he would be released six months into his contract.

Mario Jardel

Jardel joined the Lancashire outfit on a free transfer in July 2003 after leaving Sporting Lisbon.

The Brazilian was a prolific striker in Turkey and Portugal, but he joined Bolton looking out of shape and leggy.

The forward made 12 appearances for the club, and he managed three goals, but they all came in the league cup. The Trotters decided to send the player on loan in 2004 before leaving the club in 2005.

Marvin Sordell

Bolton would have been fairly pleased when they won the race to sign Sordell from Watford in 2012.

He was wanted by several clubs, and Bolton thought they had secured a top signing; however, the forward struggled throughout his time at the club.

He played three times in the Premier League before the club was relegated, and in the following season, he featured 22 times in the Championship. During that time, he managed just four goals in total, so in 2013, Bolton decided to loan him out to Charlton Athletic.

It was then, in 2014 that Bolton decided to sell the forward on a permanent basis to rivals Burnley.

Marvin Sordell's stats per division (As it stands November 9th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Premier League 17 0 0 Championship 191 39 15 League One 61 11 4 League Two 8 0 2

Grzegorz Rasiak

Rasiak was brought to Bolton as a possible replacement for striker Nicolas Anelka.

However, the Poland international never lived up to those heights, as he played just seven times for the club and failed to score a single goal.

He joined on a six-month loan deal, but his performances didn’t do anything to make the Trotters consider signing him on a permanent basis.

Johan Elmander

The Trotters spent a rather large sum of money on Elmander in 2008, as he was purchased from French side Toulouse.

The forward featured heavily for the club in the three seasons he was there, playing 108 games for the club.

However, his record in front of goal wasn’t great, with his best season being the 10 he netted in the 2010/11 Premier League season.

The Swedish international netted just 22 goals in those appearances, and it was a move that just never seemed to work out, and that was shown as he was allowed to leave for free in 2011 to join Galatasaray.

David Ngog

Bolton spent a decent sum of money on signing Ngog from Liverpool in 2011.

The forward spent two-and-a-half years at the football club, during which time he played 33 games in the Premier League and 48 in the Championship.

In total, he scored 14 goals in those appearances, and with him struggling at the club, Bolton decided to cut their losses and sell him to Swansea City in January 2014.