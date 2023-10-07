Highlights Peter Reid, Kevin Davies, and Jussi Jaaskelainen are among the biggest legends at Bolton Wanderers, having made significant contributions to the club during their time there.

John McGinlay's involvement with the club as an ambassador showcases his status as a Bolton legend, with his key performances in cup wins cementing his reputation.

Jay-Jay Okocha became an immediate club legend at Bolton, capturing the hearts of fans with his skill and leaving a lasting impact on the club's history.

Bolton Wanderers have had many great players play for the club, including Nicolas Anelka, while also having players that became legends of the club, including Ivan Campo, Kevin Nolan, and Ricardo Gardner.

Football League World has looked through the history of the club and compiled a list of seven players that are the biggest legends at the Trotters.

7 Peter Reid

Peter Reid has arguably become more well known in the football world for his managerial career, from his time at Sunderland to Manchester City.

However, the former English international spent 12 years as a professional at Bolton after coming through the youth system of the club.

Reid would see success at the club where he spent the longest of his career, with the former midfielder winning the 1978 Second Division title with Bolton. He would spend two seasons in the top flight with Bolton before suffering relegation.

Reid left Bolton to join Everton, where his career would go by leaps and bounds as he won the First Division twice. However, fans will forever remember his time at Bolton.

6 Kevin Davies

The striker spent ten years at the club. Kevin Davies spent his entire career with Bolton in the Premier League, apart from his final season when the club were relegated for the 2012/13 season.

Davies was not renowned for his goalscoring while at the club, but he would prove to be an invaluable player throughout his career at the club. Davies would play 407 games, scoring 85 goals.

Davies had many memorable moments with the club, with arguably the biggest being the night he scored in the Allianz Arena to earn the club a draw against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Cup group stage.

5 Jussi Jaaskelainen

Jussi Jaaskelainen spent 15 years at the Reebok Stadium, achieving some incredible things under Sam Allardyce during his time at Bolton.

The Finnish keeper would play 530 matches for the club, meaning he has the third most appearances for Bolton, and he would have 89 Premier League clean sheets.

Jaaskelainen would help the club qualify for the UEFA Cup in 2007, the same year he would win player of the year at the club.

4 Gudni Bergsson

Many Icelandic footballers played for Bolton over the years, but none of them were as beloved as Gudni Bergsson.

Bergsson made his Bolton debut in the 1995 League Cup final defeat in Wembley to Liverpool. The former Icelandic international would spend the rest of his career in Lancashire with Bolton, spending the majority of his career fighting for Premier League football in relegation and promotion battles.

Allardyce would convince Bergsson not to retire twice, demonstrating how important this individual became for the club.

3 John McGinlay

The former Scottish international is still involved with the club as an ambassador, showing that he is a legend within the club.

John McGinlay spent five years at the club and would be synonymous with giant-killing in cup competitions, being vital in wins over Liverpool, Everton, and Arsenal.

McGinlay was part of the old First Division winning side in 1997.

2 Jay-Jay Okocha

So good they named him twice, Jay-Jay Okocha became an immediate club legend as he elevated the club levels above where the club had been previously.

The former Nigerian international was vital in his four-year period at the club, leaving in 2006 to join Qatar SC.

He would capture the hearts of not only the Bolton faithful but football fans across the country for his silky skills and cheeky smile. Figuring for the Trotters on 145 occasions.

Okocha was voted the best player to ever play for the club in the last 20 years in a 2017 poll on the Bolton Wanderers website.

1 Nat Lofthouse

A one-club man, Nat Lofthouse spent his whole career with Bolton, spending World War Two in the youth system before joining the club professionally in 1946.

Lofthouse would win the FA Cup with the club in 1958, scoring both goals in the final against Manchester United, along with the Community Shield in the same year.

The former English international would retire in 1960 following a serious injury, yet he would score 30 goals in 33 caps for England, and he currently sits as the eighth most prolific goal scorer to ever play in the top flight of English football, scoring 255 in 452 games.