Over the last two decades, Bolton Wanderers supporters have witnessed bright and dark times with their club.

From the glory days of competing towards the top end of the Premier League in the early 2000s, their fall from grace was confirmed at the end of the 2019/20 campaign with relegation to League Two during a series of financial issues off the pitch.

After gaining promotion back to the third tier under Ian Evatt, Wanderers are hoping to secure their return to the Championship this term.

Evatt would improve his standing further in the Bolton history books if he can steer them there but not all managers are well remembered.

With this in mind, we at Football League World are taking a look at the six worst-performing managers Bolton have ever had, according to their win percentages.

6 Stan Anderson - 29%

Anderson originally arrived in the Bolton set up at Burnden Park in November 1978 as Roy Greaves’ assistant, but became manager two years later on an interim basis.

The former Sunderland, Newcastle United, and Middlesbrough midfielder was soon appointed permanently but was unable to keep the club in the First Division following a poor start to the season.

Anderson’s side finished narrowly above the relegation zone the following campaign which in turn saw him relieved of his duties and replaced by George Mulhall after 62 games in charge.

5 Gary Megson - 27.3%

Megson took charge of the Trotters in October 2007 on a two-and-a-half-year contract and secured the clubs’ safety in the Premier League after a poor start to the campaign under Sammy Lee.

The following season saw the Lancashire-based outfit dismiss the 64-year-old with the club languishing in the bottom three, bringing an end to his 99-match spell in the Bolton hot seat, with Megson registering just 27 victories.

4 Nat Lofthouse - 27.2%

As a relentless goalscorer for the Whites, Lofthouse was nicknamed the Lion of Vienna and is considered one of Bolton’s greatest-ever players.

Born in Bolton, he also had a spell as manager of the club in the 1960s but was dealt his fair share of challenges during his tenure.

Lofthouse helped rebuild the club during difficult times when the abolition of the minimum wage had completely changed the financial side of the game.

The forward would eventually return to Bolton as caretaker manager before serving as both chief scout and club president.

3 Charlie Wright - 25%

Wright took charge of the White Men in January 1985 following a spell as John McGovern’s assistant and managed to save the club from relegation to the Fourth Division.

However, his time as manager ran out the following season with the Glaswegian overseeing just 11 wins from 44 matches, and he was replaced by former Liverpool full-back Phil Neal.

2 Neil Lennon - 22.5%

Second in the ranking is Neil Lennon, who earns a win percentage of just 22.5% from 80 games in charge.

The 52-year-old joined Wanderers back in October 2014 following Dougie Freedman’s departure and managed to keep the club in the Championship at his first attempt.

In the following season, Bolton hurtled down to the foot of the table in March 2016 and Lennon was given his marching orders, leaving the side 11 points adrift from safety with nine games to go.

Ultimately, the club were relegated down to League One despite the best efforts from Jimmy Phillips.

1 Keith Hill - 18.2%

Keith Hill is the worst-performing manager in Wanderers’ history with an 18.2% win percentage from 33 games.

A disastrous short stint saw Hill contribute to consecutive relegations, with the Whites dropping down to League Two in the 2019/20 season with a 23rd-placed finish.

After the conclusion of the campaign, the club opted against offering the 54-year-old a new contract, with current boss Evatt drafted in as his replacement to pick up the pieces.