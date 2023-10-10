Highlights Bolton Wanderers are considered promotion contenders in League One, but their weak defense is a concern after conceding 15 goals in 11 games.

Fraser Horsfall, the best defender in League 2, could be a solid signing to strengthen the back line and provide depth at center-back.

Justin Hubner, a talented Dutch defender from Wolves' U21 setup, could be a suitable loan option for Bolton to consider, given the club's expectations in their division.

Bolton Wanderers are looking to build on two seasons of progression back in League One, with many outsiders tipping Ian Evatt's side as promotion contenders after losing out in last season's play-off semi-finals.

Their last outing, an unexpected 3-1 home defeat to Carlisle United leaves the Whites in sixth after 11 games, as the top end of the third tier is already congested at this early stage.

The loss will give Ian Evatt plenty to think about moving forward, as in particular, the Wanderers defence is by far the weakest of the current top six, having shipped 15 goals across the campaign so far.

With the January transfer window just twelve weeks away now, FLW looks at five players who could be potential January signings for Bolton.

Fraser Horsfall

The Whites have been known to make some astute signings in recent years, and Fraser Horsfall is one man that could help solidify the back line, as well as improving their lack of depth in regard to natural centre-backs, as Jack Iredale has often plugged the gap left by George Johnston's absence, as the former Feyenoord man recovers from a long-term layoff.

Horsfall is rated as the best defender in League 2 at present as per WhoScored, as part of a Stockport defence which have kept four clean sheets so far, all at Edgeley Park as they sit second.

Davis Keillor-Dunn

It was reported weeks ago that Bolton faced Championship competition for Keillor-Dunn, but he ought to be on Evatt's radar by now given his performances for Mansfield.

So far this season, the attacking playmaker has eight goals and two assists to his name from 12 outings. He would also have a point to prove in League One, after only lasting half a season at Burton Albion last season, but still scoring on five occasions.

Mallik Wilks

Despite the fact he may become a regular for Sheffield Wednesday after a return from injury given their current predicament, Mallik Wilks is one player who is a proven asset to a League One side given his prior records with the Owls and Hull City.

Wilks only made 16 appearances in the third tier last season at Hillsborough but still mustered five assists, but it was his time at the MKM Stadium in League One which really caught the eye.

In Hull's title-winning success three seasons ago, the 24-year-old scored 19 and assisted a further eight, so having a weapon of his calibre in the latter stages of the season could be a big difference between promotion or staying down.

Justin Hubner

The 20-year-old Dutch defender could be a potential loan option for Evatt to ponder over, having impressed in the U21 setup at Wolves, but is yet to make a loan move away from Molineux.

A club in Bolton's situation could be an ideal fit given the expectation placed upon the club in this division, and would only be a good step in his overall progression after recently captaining James Collins' side in the EFL Trophy fixture at Notts County.

In the PL2 this season, Hubner has also got on the scoresheet twice, proving his threat at the other end of the pitch.

Omari Kellyman

Another youngster rounds off this list, in the form of Aston Villa's Omari Kellyman, who has had a brief taste of the first-team experience under Unai Emery after playing the full 90 minutes and registering an assist in the second leg of the Conference League qualifiers against Hibernian, as well as being named on the bench for three Premier League games.

The England U19 international has also scored four goals in three PL2 outings, as well as a goal in the EFL Trophy.

Could a loan move for the Derby-born midfielder benefit all parties?