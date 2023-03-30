Bolton Wanderers supporters will be delighted with where their team currently sit in the League One table, with Ian Evatt's side firmly in the promotion mix going into the final month of the 2022/23 campaign.

They won't be the favourites to win the play-offs if they manage to retain their place in the top six - but they have as good of a chance as anyone in their quest to seal a Championship return.

Their revival in recent years has been admirable and their appointment of Evatt has proven to be a masterstroke, with their future under the former Blackpool centre-back looking bright regardless of whether they are promoted at the end of the season or not.

Considering the success they had under Sam Allardyce earlier in the century, their supporters will be desperate to see them back in the Premier League at some point in the future.

However, they need to get to the second tier first and their fanbase will be right behind them in that quest, including their celebrity supporters.

We take a look at four famous faces who are known to be Bolton fans. Have you ever seen any of them at the Trotters' home ground?

1 Paddy McGuinness

Host of the former ITV show Take Me Out, he is perhaps best known for that but he's also appeared elsewhere, with fellow presenter Peter Kay helping him to become a famous face.

He has moved over to the BBC in recent years, co-hosting Top Gear along with ex-England cricketer Andrew Flintoff and Chris Harris, also hosting Question of Sport after replacing the long-serving Sue Barker.

Known to be a Bolton fan, he has appeared in several editions of Soccer Aid and played for England.

2 Amir Khan

Winning a silver medal at the 2004 Olympics, that provided him with the opportunity to forge an excellent career for himself, though it could have come crashing down for him in 2008 when he suffered a shock loss against Breidis Prescott.

Being knocked down twice during the early stages of round one, he was visibly shaken by Prescott's punches with the fight being stopped. However, that didn't end up defining him and he went on to endure many more bouts for more than a decade after that setback.

Returning to the ring briefly in February last year to fight Kell Brook, he lost in the sixth round via a technical knockout, something that would have been crushing for him considering the length of his rivalry with Brook.

He then went on to retire just a few months later.

3 Vernon Kay

Former host of ITV game show Family Fortunes, he has since left that role with TV cook Gino D'Acampo taking over.

Previously a radio presenter at the BBC, he returned to the institution to take over from Ken Bruce and now hosts the Radio 2 mid-morning show, with the 48-year-old having a considerable job on his hands in his quest to fill the shoes of his predecessor.

Like Khan, he has also appeared on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, finishing in third place behind fellow media figures Jordan North and Giovanna Fletcher.

He has previously spoken out on Twitter about his support for the club - and will be delighted that his club are seemingly on the rise again after a period of decline.

4 Stu Francis

Born in Lancashire, it's perhaps no surprise that comedian Francis is a supporter of the third-tier side.

Previously heavily involved in children's TV, he hosted Crackerjack during the 1980s, also appearing in a pantomime at the University of Bolton Stadium more recently.

Back in 2017, he told The Bolton News that he still came to watch the club regularly alongside club legend Roy Greaves, who previously played for the Trotters as a forward for a decent chunk of his career.