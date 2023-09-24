Highlights Bolton Wanderers has a strong celebrity following, including famous supporters like Amir Khan, Peter Kay, Paddy McGuinness, and Vernon Kay.

These celebrities have openly expressed their love for the club throughout the years and have even been spotted attending matches.

Their support adds to the excitement and pride felt by Trotters fans, who see the club as on an upward trajectory despite a tough end to last season.

Having missed out on promotion to the Championship in the play-off final last season, Bolton Wanderers had a very tough end to the campaign.

Nevertheless, the Trotters feel as though they are a club on an upwards trajectory, which will no doubt excite their supporters.

Like most clubs in the EFL, those supporters include some very famous faces, with some of the United Kingdom's biggest celebrities being fans of the football club.

With that said, below, we have identified and discussed who we believe are the four most famous celebrity fans of the League One side.

4 Amir Khan

The first player to feature on this list is Amir Khan, who is undoubtedly one of the most famous supporters of Bolton Wanderers.

Khan is well known for his illustrious and successful boxing career that saw him medal at the Olympic Games aged just 17, and go on to win multiple world titles.

Khan, who was born in Bolton, has made his support for the club no secret throughout the years.

Most recently, he was present at one of the club's matches, and spoke to Sky Sports about his love for the club.

These days, Khan has hung up the gloves, and has appeared on the reality TV series 'I'm a Celebrity get me out of here' in recent years.

3 Peter Kay

Another huge celebrity in the United Kingdom that is a supporter of Bolton Wanderers is Peter Kay.

Kay is an actor, comedian, and writer, and like Amir Khan above, is a big fan of the Trotters.

Kay has made his support of the club no secret throughout the years, and has referenced the club on many occasions in his work.

Kay recently embarked on his first stand up tour for quite some time, and there have even been reports in the press that the popular TV show Phoenix Nights could soon return.

2 Paddy McGuinness

Another comedian to feature on the list, and someone that is very good friends with Peter Kay, is Paddy McGuinness.

Having both attended the same school as Kay, the two became friends and later worked together on projects such as Max and Paddy's road to nowhere and, of course, Phoenix Nights.

Having grown up in the area, it was only natural that McGuinness went on to become a fan of the Trotters.

Most recently, back in April, McGuinness was spotted at Wembley, cheering on Bolton as they defeated Plymouth Argyle in the Papa Johns Trophy.

When not attending Bolton matches, McGuinness remains active on television and is currently a presenter on motoring show Top Gear.

1 Vernon Kay

Yet another Bolton-born celebrity to feature on this list is Vernon Kay.

Like the others born in Bolton, it only makes sense that Kay went on to become a fan of the Trotters.

Kay is known for all sorts these days, and is undoubtedly one of the most recognisable broadcasters in the country.

Interestingly, Kay was also spotted cheering on Bolton Wanderers back at Wembley in April, pictured alongside none other than Paddy McGuinness when doing so.