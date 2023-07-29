Highlights Takeaway 1: Bolton Wanderers have been active in the transfer window and are keen to prove themselves in the upcoming season.

Takeaway 2: Free agents like Aden Flint, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Sam Clucas, and Connor Wickham could bolster Bolton's squad.

Takeaway 3: These free agents bring experience, defensive steel, creativity, and goal-scoring ability that could benefit Bolton's team.

Bolton Wanderers have been very busy in this summer's transfer window and will no doubt continue to be as the season gets ever closer.

The Trotters established themselves as a top-six side last season in League One, narrowly missing out on the play-off final.

But now that they are heading into a new campaign, the Trotters will be keen to prove that they can succeed where they failed last time.

Ian Evatt has clearly told the club’s hierarchy where they need to improve, as they’ve made several new additions.

However, while the transfer window remains open, clubs are always looking at what can become available.

4 free agents who could bolster Bolton Wanderers’ 23/24 squad

With that said, the free agent market could still be a possibility for Bolton and here are four players who could bolster their squad who are without a club…

Aden Flint

Aden Flint has departed Stoke City after an awful spell at the bet365 Stadium.

The experienced Aden Flint is currently without a club after leaving Stoke City at the end of last season.

The 34-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, where he played a part in the club’s promotion to the Championship.

Flint will still believe he has something to offer in the EFL and could be someone a club like Bolton looks at as they consider their options.

Flit could be a very good option to have at Bolton, as he’s got a vast amount of experience not only in League One but the Championship as well.

The defender has played 130 times in England’s third tier, and that is something money can’t always buy, as Bolton need some know-how in their squad if they are to compete at the top of League One.

Flint is still very capable of playing at this level, and with the Trotters playing with a back three, he could be someone really useful to have to start games or need to come on.

Everyone knows how useful he is in both 18-yard boxes, and for a 12-month contract, Bolton adding Flint may not be that bad of an idea.

Would Ryan Tunnicliffe be a good signing for Bolton Wanderers?

Ryan Tunnicliffe is a midfielder who finds himself a free agent after leaving Portsmouth at the end of last month.

The former Manchester United academy graduate played 30 times for the South Coast outfit, and throughout his career he has played for a number of EFL sides, which has racked up his appearances throughout the leagues.

The midfielder has played over 250 games in the Championship but, in recent seasons, has been playing in League One and, therefore, could be a good option for Bolton to consider.

Tunnicliffe would bring some defensive steel to Bolton’s midfield, as he is comfortable playing in a role that sees him just in front of the defence.

The Trotters do have several options in midfield but no real out-and-out defensive-minded players, but adding an experienced pro like Tunnicliffe would change that and bring a different dimension to their midfield.

Sam Clucas

Clucas is another player who finds himself without a club after leaving Stoke at the end of last month.

He was with the Potters for five years but found a place in the team hard to come by in recent times.

At 32, Clucas will want to show he is still capable of performing and join a team where he feels he can make a difference.

He could certainly do that at the Toughsheet Stadium, as he’s flourished at League One level before, but more importantly, he would bring a creative and technical spark the club may have lacked at times last season.

Clucas has proven in the Premier League and Championship that he can operate in the central midfield as well as the wide areas.

As mentioned, Evatt does have options already in that area, but you would have to say that Clucas could well be an upgrade for certain individuals at the club.

He would bring athleticism, an ability to run with the ball, creativity, and an eye for goal. All things that Evatt would surely love to have more of in his midfield pair.

Connor Wickham

Connor Wickham is a forward that will no doubt be looked at by several sides up and down the EFL.

The 30-year-old left Cardiff City last month after joining in February, and he will now be keen to find his next destination.

The Trotters have some very good options in the final third, but they could maybe do with adding one more, and who better than Wickham.

The last time the player was in League One was last season for Forest Green Rovers, and he showed then he is very capable of scoring goals, as he netted six times in a struggling side.

Wickham has always struggled with injuries, but when he’s been fit, he has been a very useful player for many different teams.

The same can be said if he signed for Bolton, as he would bring composure and presence to their front line and could be someone the younger forwards can learn from.

His injuries will be a concern for any team, but if he can be managed, he is surely worth a shot for a team like Bolton.