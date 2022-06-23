Bolton Wanderers’ 2022/23 League One fixtures revealed

Bolton Wanderers’ League One campaign will begin with an away trip against Ipswich Town.

Ian Evatt’s side will start their season on July 30, with their opening five games coming against the likes of Ipswich, Wycombe Wanderers, Port Vale, Morecambe and Sheffield Wednesday.

Bolton will be hoping to compete for a potential promotion place this term, having come 9th in the previous campaign.

🗓️ Our 2022/23 fixtures schedule has been confirmed. 👇🏻 First up for Wanderers: 🛣️ | Ipswich Town (A) | Saturday 30 July.

🏡 | Wycombe Wanderers (H) | Saturday 6 August. pic.twitter.com/3Ln7QAydbJ — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) June 23, 2022

The gap to the top six was 10 points, so that will be seen as the gap that needs to be bridged in the next 12 months in order to prove their progress under the 40-year old.

Their end of season fixture will come against Bristol Rovers, which fans will already be dreaming of the possibilities of what that game could yet entail.

The campaign will end in the first weekend of May 2023, with no break necessary in League One for the upcoming winter World Cup in Qatar.

The play-offs will conclude in the final weekend of May to decide the final promoted side to the Championship.