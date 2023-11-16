Highlights Bolton Wanderers may not offer an extension to Cameron Jerome's contract if he doesn't improve his performance, especially if the team gets promoted.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's future with Bolton depends on his form and the division the team will be playing in next season.

The club needs to make decisions regarding players whose contracts are ending soon and determine whether to keep or release them.

Bolton Wanderers, like many clubs in the Football League, understand the need to constantly refresh their squad through buying and selling within transfer windows.

The free agent and loan markets are important as well, as is knowing when to let a player leave for nothing at the end of their deal and when to offer them fresh terms in a bid to keep them around.

Ian Evatt has a few decisions to make in that regard ahead of next summer with a number of players now in the final 12 months of their current contracts.

Football League World has investigated which Bolton players are set to leave the UniBol for nothing at the end of the 2023–24 season.

1 Cameron Jerome

The striker joined the club in January 2023 on an 18-month contract, which will see him through until June 30, 2024.

Should no extension be provided to Cameron Jerome throughout the 2023–24 season, he will leave the club at that point.

The veteran striker has played at the highest level in English football a number of times before finding his career focused more on the EFL in his twilight days. He has been an important player for many clubs during his career, including Birmingham City, where he won the 2011 League Cup, and Norwich City.

Since joining Evatt’s side, he has been utilised mostly from the bench and not to particularly good effect. Now 37, it would be a surprise to see Bolton keep him around beyond the current campaign.

He's not had the on-pitch impact that Wanderers will have been hoping for and unless that changes between now and next summer, they shouldn't be handing him an extension - particularly if they secure promotion back to the Championship.

Bolton Wanderers' top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

2 Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

The Icelandic international joined the club in January 2022, signing initially on an 18-month contract. That was extended for another year in June 2023, keeping him at the club despite being injured at the time of the extension.

Prior to the 2023–24 season, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson had been an important figure within the Trotters squad, playing 42 League One games and scoring 10 times.

Now 31, whether or not his Bolton career will go on beyond the end of the current campaign likely hinges on two things.

The first is his form, he's not been able to rediscover his best since coming back from injury but there is a long way to go this term and he could yet have an important role to play.

Secondly, the division that Bolton are playing their football in next term is likely to have an impact. If they're still in League One, then Evatt may feel that Bodvarsson can still be a useful bit-part player but you do feel that promotion to the Championship will mean a new deal isn't offered.