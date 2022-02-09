Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Charlton Athletic: What happened? Who stood out? What are the fans saying?

Bolton Wanderers beat Charlton Athletic to a 2-1 scoreline at The UniBol on Tuesday evening as Ian Evatt’s men strengthened their distant play-off hopes.

It was a game where neither side were able to impose themselves and play their best football, but one in which the Trotters produced the more assured defensive display and in profiting from the Addicks’ shortcomings they earned the three points.

Gethin Jones was very fortunate not to receive a straight red card for a challenge on George Dobson in the first half, while Jason Pearce was treading on a fine line before being substituted after fouling Dion Charles when already on a booking.

What happened?

Dion Charles bagged his fourth goal for the club since the signing from Accrington Stanley in early January.

The Northern Ireland international pounced on a very weak headed backpass from Akin Famewo to calmly round Craig MacGillivray and slot home after just ten minutes.

Both sides huffed and puffed to limited success before a rare piece of quality from substitute Scott Fraser picked out Chuks Aneke, the 28-year-old powered his header into the bottom left corner to get the Addicks on level terms with just under a quarter of an hour left to play.

If anything the momentum seemed to be with the South Londoners, but for Sean Clare, one of the Addicks’ best performers under Johnnie Jackson, to foul Declan John clumsily down the left flank.

January signing Aaron Morley whipped in a delicious in-swinger that Will Aimson flicked on beyond MacGillivray to seal the win.

Who stood out?

There were very few standout performers in a match that would have frustrated both managers.

Ricardo Santos was a rock at the back for the Trotters and played his part with some precious blocks inside the area.

As for the Addicks, Scott Fraser probably had the greatest influence on the game after replacing Alex Gilbey in the 68th minute, it will be interesting to see which midfield trio Jackson selects for Charlton’s away trip to Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

What are the fans saying?

Bolton are on a remarkable run and will be optimistically looking up at the play-off chasing pack.

James Trafford was as assured as ever between the sticks as the Trotters picked up a fifth win in six and fourth on the bounce at The UniBol.

The gap to the top six is 11 points but after Aimson’s late winner, supporters will be daring to dream.

Not the best performance but a huge win — MarcusBurton (@Burton15Marcus) February 8, 2022