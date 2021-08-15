Bolton update hands Wigan boost in pursuit of Stoke deal

The links between Bolton and Stoke City James McClean are likely wide of the mark, according to Marc Iles from the Bolton News.

The Sun (15/08: p63) has reported that the Trotters are set to battle Wigan for McClean, who is now training with Stoke’s U23s with his departure from the Championship club looking increasingly likely.

Potters boss Michael O’Neill has confirmed that the 32-year-old is available should other clubs be interested but that none are yet to make a move for him.

Iles has revealed that he is “getting unanimous shakes of the head” from his sources over the links to McClean and suggested that they’re likely to be wide of the mark.

The winger is an experienced head, with more than 300 combined Premier League and Championship appearances under his belt.

A number of attacking players have already been added to Ian Evatt’s Bolton squad this summer, including Amadou Bakayoko, Oladapo Afolayan, Elias Kachunga, and Xavier Amaechi, with the North West club back in League One this season.

Do you remember which player scored Bolton Wanderers’ first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Who scored Bolton Wanderers’ opening goal of the 2006/07 season? Ivan Campo Ricardo Gardner Kevin Davies Henrik Pedersen

The Verdict

Moving for McClean, who is on reported wages of £20,000 per week (Salary Sport), always seemed like a bit of a strange move for Bolton.

Iles is a trusted source when it comes to the Trotters, so you feel the Irishman is unlikely to be joining the North West club anytime soon.

That’s not to say he wouldn’t be effective in League One but rather that it wouldn’t be a cost-effective deal for Evatt’s side.

Given his history with Wigan and their transfer strategy this season, a move to the DW Stadium does seem a lot more likely, which makes this update a boost for the Latics.

You do feel McClean would have to take a pay cut if he takes the step down into the third tier.