Highlights Bolton Wanderers are looking to strengthen their attack before the transfer deadline.

They have had an initial bid of £550,000 rejected for Bristol Rovers star Aaron Collins.

Huddersfield's Danny Ward and Blackburn's Nial Ennis are also potential targets for Bolton.

League One promotion chasers Bolton Wanderers have reportedly set their sights on Bristol Rovers star Harry Collins and Huddersfield's Danny Ward as they look to strengthen their attack before the transfer deadline later this week.

Darren Witcoop has reported that Bolton have had an initial bid of £550,000 rejected by Bristol Rovers for Aaron Collins.

Bolton are currently in second place in League one, two points behind Portsmouth with two games in hand. The Trotters are reportedly keen to bolster their attack ahead of the deadline.

League One Promotion Battle (As it stands) Team P GD Points 1 Portsmouth 29 19 59 2 Bolton Wanderers 27 24 57 3 Peterborough 28 25 56 4 Derby County 29 24 56

Bolton have scored 50 goals so far this season, with only three sides scoring more than them, and they are keen to bring in another attacker as they head towards a tough end to the season.

Bolton Wanderers transfer latest

Bolton are reportedly pursuing Bristol Rovers star Collins and have already had a bid rejected for the 26-year-old Welshman.

Collins has featured in 27 League One matches for Bristol Rovers this season, starting 23 times. He has scored three goals and provided eight assists, playing predominantly down the left of Rovers' attack.

Huddersfield's Ward and Blackburn Rovers' Nial Ennis are also reportedly targets for the Trotters. Ward has featured just 10 times this season, but is close to a return from injury.

The 32-year-old has been with Huddersfield since 2020, featuring over 100 times during his second spell with the club. He has scored 21 times in 113 games.

Meanwhile, Ennis has been previously linked with Bolton earlier this month and reportedly remains a target. He has featured just 11 times, starting three times, in the Championship for Blackburn and could be looking to drop down to League One to get more minutes.

Ennis has a good track record in the division, scoring 28 times in 126 League One appearances. His most successful campaign came as Plymouth Argyle were promoted last season.

One complication, as per Alan Nixon, is the fact that Blackburn want £500k for the striker now, having previously only wanted a loan agreement for the forward. That's led Bolton to the door of other targets like Collins and Ward.

Niall Ennis 2022/23 League One stats (Sofascore) Appearances 38 Goals 12 Assists 5 Shots per game 1.5 Big chances created 6

Collins may be Bolton's best option

Bolton have a settled first choice striker pairing of Dion Charles and Victor Adeboyejo and any new addition would likely have to compete with Cameron Jerome and Jon Dadi Bödvarsson off of the bench for game time.

Aaron Collins provides a different option to what Bolton currently have as he is able to play as a winger or a striker, and has proved to be an effective creator in the division this season.