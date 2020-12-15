Bolton take action concerning former Sheffield Wednesday man

Bolton Wanderers have taken former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee on trial as manager Ian Evatt looks to add reinforcements in the middle of the park, according to a report from Yorkshire Live.

Lee made more than 200 appearances during his eight-year spell at Wednesday but left as a free agent this summer and is yet to sign with a new club.

Yorkshire Live has reported that Bolton have taken the 32-year-old on trial and that he trained with the club yesterday.

Evatt refused to reveal the identity of the trialist when he spoke to the press ahead of the game against Cheltenham Town this evening but his comments hinted it was someone that had experience higher up the English footballing pyramid.

He said: “He is probably a player who wouldn’t have been within our reach but because he has not been fixed up anywhere else, he’s here.”

The Trotters boss looks to be eyeing up more reinforcements in the centre of the park after Andrew Tutte’s recent thigh injury.

After a shaky start to life in the EFL’s lowest tier, Bolton have turned things around over the past six weeks or so and have won five of their last seven games.

Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Sheffield Wednesday appearances?

1 of 25 Did Lee Grant make more or less than 100 Owls appearances? More Less

The Verdict

This would be a fantastic signing for Bolton if they can get it done.

Lee was an excellent servant for Wednesday and has proven his quality higher up the EFL, so it’s a surprise that he hasn’t yet been able to find a new club.

If the Trotters can capitalise on that by landing him, it looks as though it’ll be a strong move – though there will be concerns over his injury record.

There were parts of the Hillsborough faithful that felt it was a mistake to let him go, so to see him drop down to League Two must be a shock for them.