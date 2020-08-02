Bolton step-up hunt for League One goalkeeper

Bolton Wanderers have reportedly made the signing of Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Billy Crellin a priority this summer as the Trotters look to strengthen for their season in League Two.

The club were relegated after being hit with a points deduction at the beginning of last season having entered administration during the 2018/19 campaign but under new manager Ian Evatt they will be hopeful of pulling off an immediate return.

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, bringing in 20-year-old Crellin is high on the new boss’ agenda this summer.

Crellin has made just nine first-team appearances for the Cod Army, all coming last season under Joey Barton’s stewardship, but it is not yet known whether Barton will be willing to let him leave on loan.

Bolton have already been busying themselves in the transfer market as they look to be ready for next season’s kick-off, brining in George Taft, Eoin Doyle, Liam Gordon, Antoni Sarcevic, Brandon Comley and Tom White.

The verdict

As Matthew Alexander is the only goalkeeper on Bolton’s books at the moment, it is no surprise that they are so keen to bring in someone as soon as possible.

Remi Matthews was one of a plethora of players to depart after last season ended as Bolton’s cost-cutting measures continued. In line with those measures it is also not a shock to see the club looking at loans as well.

They are not in a position to be gambling and handing out long-term deals to players so it is smart of the club to look at more temporary measures until balance is restored.